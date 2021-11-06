EXCLUSIVE: Criteria revealed for Deontay Wilder comeback opponent

November 6th, 2021

The criteria for the next opponent Deontay Wilder will face has been revealed to WBN ahead of the American’s anticipated comeback in 2022.

Trainer Malik Scott has outlined the kind of foe the pair will be seeking as Wilder looks to continue his Pay Per View run.

Following a second loss to Tyson Fury, it’s imperative that “The Bronze Bomber” gets back to winning ways to spike interest in the next big fight on the horizon.

As WBN revealed first, that will be a colossal PPV opposite fellow former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

For now, Wilder is on vacation. He will return son and begin preparations in the New Year for a spring return to action.

Scott explained exclusively to WBN’s Dan Rafael what kind of heavyweight they seek to be in the opposite corner to Wilder.

“With Deontay, obviously, the first fight back is not going to be at the level that he just left. We have to do things the right way,” Scott told World Boxing News.

“At the same time, we can’t go much lower than that [Fury] because he’s a high entertainment revenue fighter. He’s big-time boxing.

“We have to give him a threat because Deontay gets up for threats.

“Obviously, it won’t be a Fury level, but it won’t be somebody down in the bucket. We’re not going to get somebody with a record of 27-11. That’s not happening.

“It has to be a name that fans have heard of.”

DEONTAY WILDER OPPONENT

As previously speculated, someone on the Premier Boxing Champions roster will almost certainly take the fight on.

There’s plenty of choice with Robert Helenius, who sparred with Deontay Wilder leading up to the Fury trilogy, one of the favorites.

Ex-IBF champion Charles Martin, Adam Kownacki, and Frank Sanchez call be considerations.

Whoever gets the nod, Scott says he’ll be in on the decision.

“I will have a huge say so in the next opponent,” said the former heavyweight contender. “When I say I will have a huge say so I mean me and Deontay will converse about it, me and (manager) Shelly (Finkel).

“We’re coming off a very, very tough fight with Fury, so the next one, I want it to be a threat, but I want it to be a suitable threat.

“I want it to be someone that keeps him alert, that keeps him on point. Deontay can’t wait to continue to learn. That means the world to me because he’s extremely receptive.

“He respects me to the utmost. He loves me. It’s a brotherhood when we’re in the gym, but it’s f—— work.

“I’m not taking no s— and he has no problem with me not taking no s—,” he concluded.

