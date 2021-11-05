Two-weight world champion Christina Hammer signs with Wasserman

November 5th, 2021

Wasserman Boxing is delighted to announce the signing of former two-weight World Champion Christina Hammer (26-1, 12 KOs) on a multi-fight deal.

The 31-year-old from Dortmund won her first World Title in 2010, defeating Teresa Perozzi via unanimous decision to claim the WBO World Middleweight crown. Hammer would go on to defend the belt twelve times during a nine-year reign, adding the WBC World Middleweight Title to her collection in 2016 following a unification bout with American boxer Kali Reis.

Hammer moved up in weight to capture the WBO World Super Middleweight Title in 2013, dethroning Carmen Garcia Toscano via first-round stoppage. She also challenged for the WBO World Super Welterweight Title in 2014, and was involved in one of female boxing’s biggest bouts when facing Claressa Shields in a historic contest for the Undisputed Middleweight Title in 2019.

Having signed promotional terms with Wasserman Boxing, Hammer has set her sights on recapturing world honours and will return to the ring on December 3 as part of a huge night of action in Ilsenburg, Germany.

“Welcome back boxing world,” said Hammer. “I am overjoyed to be joining Wasserman Boxing and I can’t wait go on the hunt for titles with my team, consisting of my new promoter and my new management O1NE Sport!

“I recently attended the Mairis Briedis vs. Artur Mann fight in Riga and here I had the opportunity to get an exact picture of the work that Kalle Sauerland and the Wasserman Boxing team are doing and immediately it felt right.

“I’m highly motivated and convinced that with Wasserman Boxing and O1NE Sport, I have the right partners to bring the big titles to Germany again.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Christina to the Wasserman Boxing team,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland. “She has already achieved a lot in her career, but working together, we believe there is still a lot more to come. Women’s boxing is in a fantastic place right now and there are some huge fights out there for her. We are confident that Christina will be World Champion again soon.”

“With Christina Hammer, Denis Radovan and Sophie Alisch, we now have three world-class boxers promoted by Wasserman Boxing,” said O1NE Sport founder Daniel Todorovic. “I’m excited for the future and convinced that Christina will be able build on old successes with a top player like Wasserman Boxing at her side. A big thank you goes to our long-time partner the Sauerland family and the whole Wasserman Boxing Team for another great opportunity.”