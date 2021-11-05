“Where are his mates?” – Shock photos emerge of shabby Scott Fitzgerald

November 5th, 2021

Matchroom

Eighteen months on from his last downfall, former British super welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald is on the spiral once again.

Pictures emerged of “Mad Man Fitzy” earlier this month that paint a less-than-hopeful scene for the fighter’s future.

Fitzgerald has battled with addiction, demons, and anger issues since winning the crown against Ted Cheeseman in 2019.

Worrying posts on social media, as in April 2020, have come to the fore as fans wonder where it all went wrong.

Not only has Fitzgerald struggled to stay sober and been found sleeping on the floor, but the Preston man has admitted to participating in scraps outside the ring.

“I simply cease kicking up a fuss, guys,” said Fitzgerald. “I’ve had an exhausting day, haha, no lie.

“I had a ten to fifteen-minute straightener with an absolute rabbit of a Southpaw Traveller half an hour earlier than on Ashton Park.

“I am sorry to fret my Dad and Mum. However, that’s the sole factor I am sorry for.

“I took a bloody nap outdoors, my beloved Wheatsheaf. Every part goes to be okay, you squirrels.”

Stablemate professional boxers in the United Kingdom, where Fitzgerald is based, are now asking where is the support for the stricken former ruler.

Gamal Yafai said: “Where are Scott Fitzgerald mates that were celebrating his wins with him? Go help your friend on his downfall.”

Ellie Scotney added: “Really hope someone saves Scott Fitzgerald. The highs of boxing compared to the lows of life. Really sad to see.”

SCOTT FITZGERALD in 2020

WBN reported on Scott’s last meltdown as police arrested him for allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

Writing this post, he was clearly not of sound mind.

“Alright guys, new phone soon land. I used to be a full-on junky, haha! I swear to God I don’t know why he’s always looked after me.

“Swear to God, maybe even longer than the three days. I’ve been told they are the best in Europe, that’s the word on the street around London.

“Beyonce, it’s a big call, but it’s my opinion the best song you’ve done, and tell your Jay to give us a bell if he’s got any questions.

“I can tag them guys now. I’ve got 50 thousand followers.”

WBN wishes Scott all the best and hopes he gets the help he needs quickly.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.