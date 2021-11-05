UFC ruler Glover Teixeira oversees signing of ‘future heavyweight champ’

November 5th, 2021

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was present to oversee the future of stablemate and heavyweight prospect Fernely Feliz Jr.

In front of a large crowd of fans and media at the Danbury Sports Dome in Danbury, Connecticut, the hometown hero, USA National Champion, and #1 amateur announced he had signed a long-term promotional agreement with Bulldog Boxing Promotions.

And that his first professional fight is scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Joined by his father/trainer Fernely Feliz Sr., representatives from Bulldog Boxing, and manager Steven Heid, 24-year-old Feliz also supported several of Danbury’s most prominent citizens.

They included the miracle man who calls Connecticut his adopted home, brand-new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira, whom his father trains, and Danbury Mayor-elect Dean Esposito.

The younger Feliz says he gains inspiration from Teixeira’s unlikely journey to the UFC Championship. And gives his father, a former heavyweight contender, all the credit for his successes.

Fernely Feliz Jr.

“Thank you, everyone, this is amazing. My team did a hell of a job putting this together. I like to see all the youth out to support me. That’s my dream.

“I fight for the youth of my community, to lead by example. I never thought I’d be getting paid to go to the gym and box.

“You can do whatever you want to do in life. It’s an honor to have Glover here. Not just because he’s a champion, his journey is so inspiring to everyone.

“He gave me my first trunks when I was 7. Watching this man go up and down to reach his goal finally… I saw how much he struggled.

“You can only be motivated by someone like him. I’m a strong believer that in being great. You have to be around greatness. We push each other, and it’s a beautiful thing.

“I promise you will love this journey. I wanted something like this because I want to take you on a fun ride. This will be beautiful. I appreciate all of this. Thank you to the mayor for coming by. My promoters, thank you so much.

“My father is a master of his craft, and he’s a role model my whole life. He’s a master. It’s crazy. He knows the game inside and out, and he’s the reason I’m here today—all due to my father.

“Anyone here to support me today is now my family. We are going nowhere but up from here. You will see.”

Glover Teixeira, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion

“I am so proud of Fernely and so proud to be part of this. I’ve known Fernely Jr., forever and we are going to work hard and stay focused.

“He has been helping my boxing so much, and last Saturday, you saw it. I’m 42 years old and training with an 18-year-old. His speed is crazy.”

Gino Limeri, Bulldog Promotions

“Proud to be part of this. Fernely Jr. has a great team behind him and a great manager.

“We have one goal to make him [future heavyweight] champion, and I promise Danbury we will be back to do some promotions here.”

Greg Cohen, Bulldog Promotions

“We are honored that the Feliz family has embraced us and made us part of their family.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with several heavyweight world champions and countless contenders.

“Right now, the sport is experiencing a resurgence in the heavyweight division. I’m sure everybody saw the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilders fought a few weeks ago.

“It was reminiscent of the glory days of heavyweight boxing. I don’t want to put too much pressure on this young man. But he reminds me of a young Cassius Clay.

“He’s amazingly talented. There’s maybe even a little Prince Naseem Hamed in him. I have not seen a heavyweight move as he does. He’s fast, and he’s strong.

“I’m happy to announce that Fernely’s professional debut against (New York’s) Stephen Kirnon (2-3-1, 1 KO) will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC., presented by Christy Martin Promotions.

“That will be the kickoff of what I believe will be an incredible career. I know everybody thinks of him as Danbury’s champion. It’s my job to make him world heavyweight champion.”

Steven Heid, Ringleader Boxing Management

“Today is a huge day. This kid, I can’t say enough about. He’s a two-time national champion, a Ringside World Champion, a Sugar BERT National Champ.

“It’s an honor to be with him and his family. They are beautiful people. My goal is to make this kid a champion.

“He loves this community. For me, it’s an honor. Thank you very much. Big things are coming to Danbury!

Fernely Feliz Sr.

“I’m so emotional—one thing I always say. Live your dream, and don’t give up your dreams. Don’t listen to negative people or doubters.

“It’s going to be tough. You guys are going to be happy when you can go and support Fernely Jr.

“I have helped a lot of champions be successful, and I’m so happy to say this kid here will be very difficult for the heavyweight division.

“I’m not here to try and sell him. You will see yourselves. He’s a difficult guy to fight. In my prime, I couldn’t deal with him. He’s hard to hit.

“The type of fighter that will remind you of Cassius Clay so much. You think you have him, and it’s impossible to touch him.

“So happy to be part of this. I couldn’t be any prouder. It’s a dream come true. My eyes are going to get watery.

“This dream is going forward. You have no idea what’s coming. The world will recognize Danbury. We make killers here. This is a fighting town.”

Danbury Mayor-elect Dean Esposito

“What an honor for me to be here today for the city of Danbury and the champions we have here.

“Glover puts Danbury on the map. FF is the next champion coming out of Danbury.

“He’s an excellent young man with a bright future and the next champ from Danbury, and I’m proud of him. Thank you so much for making me a part of this.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.