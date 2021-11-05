Five heavyweight fights that have to happen in 2022

November 5th, 2021

The heavyweight division is on fire following the incredible match-up between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder last month. The buzz is audible.

Fans worldwide witnessed the most significant heavyweight fight of a generation as Fury took Wilder out in an action-packed battle.

As the sport draws breath, 2022 promises to be one of the most extensive years ever for the glamor division.

Below, World Boxing News looks at five potential fights for the New Year that have to happen to continue the momentum.

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS FOR 2022

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

A much-talked-about battle on WBN, Wilder vs. Ruiz, is already penciled in for the coming year. Al Haymon hopes to secure the fight for the second half of next year or even sooner.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

The undisputed battle of all the belts could be the most anticipated. Both men are considered the best heavyweight on the planet on either side of the fence.

Therefore, pitching them together could be the bout that crowns the top division king of this era.

Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin

Backing out of a clash with injury was not a good look for Whyte. It’s not the first time the Briton’s reputation has taken a battering.

Giving Wallin a fair chance to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title after signing a contract is the least he should do for integrity purposes.

Jared Anderson vs. Daniel Dubois

Two freight trains colliding in a heavyweight battle of the knockout specialists would be a great spectacle. Hopefully, both sides can come together to make the fight happen as both men edge towards a world title opportunity.

Joe Joyce vs. Tony Yoka

A repeat of the debated 2016 super heavyweight Olympic final, in which Joyce lost amid corruption claims, is high on the list for many in the sport. It looked as though Joyce had done enough to beat the Frenchman, only for Yoka to take a controversial decision.

Since the loss, it has emerged that widespread judging abnormalities dogged the games. The case continues.

It promises to be a big year for boxing’s big hitters.

Share your favorite heavyweight bout for 2022 to WBN on social media.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.