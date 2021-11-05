Huge buzz begins for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. heavyweight clash

November 5th, 2021

The buzz has already begun surrounding a possible heavyweight clash between former world champions Deontay Wilder and Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr.

As World Boxing News revealed first in 2020, Premier Boxing Champions supremo Al Haymon has the clash on his radar for Pay Per View.

WBN outlined this week that Ruiz Jr. is on board with the clash following a discussion with Brian Custer. The event then trended on social media stemming from the report.

It seems the whole of boxing wants to see Wilder and Ruiz collide in a battle of the former belt holders in the top division.

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder reigned supreme for five years as WBC champion. The American knocked all of his opponents out as he terrorized the weight class.

Only heavyweight king Tyson Fury was able to stop the Wilder freight train in back-t0-back Las Vegas victories. The last of which took place in October.

Now, Wilder is ready to get back on the horse in early 2022. Furthermore, Ruiz is penciled in for a massive PPV collision in the second half of next year.

ANDY RUIZ JR

Ruiz, the man who destroyed the myth of Anthony Joshua, is back to winning ways having lost his belts to the Briton in a controversial rematch.

Ballooning in weight, “The Destroyer” was nowhere near in shape to defend his titles. But AJ had a clause in the contract guaranteeing him a second chance within six months.

That was all she wrote.

Hugely out of whack, Ruiz was beaten as a shadow of the fighter who took Joshua out at Madison Square Garden.

Teaming with Eddy Reynoso and losing a considerable amount of poundage, Ruiz is in a far better position now than he was in 2019.

Facing Wilder has become the PPV golden egg of PBC. It will no doubt be on the agenda for promotion once Wilder gets back to winning ways in the spring.

SHARING A BILL

There’s also a possibility Wilder and Ruiz could co-feature on a card in the first quarter after the New Year. That’s providing everything aligns with their respective returns.

Both fighter have plenty of options to choose from in the PBC pool of heavyweights. Robert Helenius, Charles Martin and Adam Kownacki are just three of the potential opponents for Wilder and Ruiz.

Let’s get it on!

