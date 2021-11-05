Caleb Plant: It wasn’t my intention to get under Canelo’s skin

November 5th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

In their first press conference, IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant has admitted he never meant to ruffle Canelo Alvarez’s feathers.

Ahead of their defining night, Plant discussed the slapping contest and his chances of winning as the underdog.

“It wasn’t my intention to get under Canelo’s skin at the first press conference. I think the media makes more of it than we do,” said Plant. “We’ve both been in worse scuffles than that. When the bell rings, it’s completely different.

“I’m someone who likes to focus on what’s in front of me. Until recently, Canelo wasn’t in my weight division. So I didn’t think much about fighting him.

“Once he came into the division, I knew that it would be a huge mega-fight, and here we are.

“I have to get the job done by any means necessary. That’s what my team and I have done so far to get to this point.

“Whether it’s boxing or in life, I’ve gotten here by any means necessary. I had opportunities to bow out, and I haven’t. I just can’t wait for the bell to ring Saturday.

“The way I see this fight turning out is Jimmy Lennon Jr. saying ‘the new undisputed and still undefeated.’

“Canelo’s had multiple close fights, but I believe the right people are in place to make the right decision Saturday night.

“All I can focus on is the game plan and the job that needs to be done.”

On those who say Canelo wins easily, Plant added: “People are going to say what they’re going to say. But I get the final say.

“I can’t wait to prove everything in the ring. I can’t focus on what other people say about me. If I listened to the doubters, I wouldn’t even be here.

“I’ve been the underdog before. It’s a place I like to be. I like people rooting against me. It gives me extra motivation.

“But when you’re fighting for undisputed status, you don’t need much more motivation than that.

“Make sure you tune in. This isn’t just the biggest fight of the year.

“But you’re tuning in to witness history when I get crowned the undisputed super middleweight champion.”

