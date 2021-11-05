“Andre Ward not the most talented but very strategic” – AJ urged to mimic

November 5th, 2021

Matchroom

A heavyweight rival of Anthony Joshua has urged the former world champion to copy Andre Ward’s boxing approach to get back on top.

Michael Hunter, a highly-ranked contender, believes A.J. applied the wrong tactics completely when attempting to bo Oleksandr Usyk.

The exceptional Ukrainian then did what many expected and completed a victory on the cards to take Joshua’s titles.

Now, as a rematch lies in wait, Hunter says the Briton should take a leaf out of Ward’s book.

The ‘S.O.G.’ became pound for pound king despite shortcomings described by Hunter.

“It [Joshua vs. Usyk] went exactly as I said it was going to go,” Hunter told Sky Sports. “Anthony Joshua did exactly what I said.

“The game-plan that he came out with, the strategic game-plan, or his trainers, I wouldn’t put it all on him.

“To go out there and try and box a pure boxer was not the best move for him. But I think he can improve in the next fight.

“He’s a fighter, obviously, but I feel like he doesn’t really know the laws of fighting. He knows the rules, but I feel like he doesn’t know how to apply the laws of fighting.”

ANDRE WARD

On potentially mimicking Ward, Hunter added: “A lot of these guys, we can use Andre Ward, for example. He’s not the most talented person, but he’s very strategic in what he does.

“We all know it’s a learning curve for Anthony Joshua. He’s continued to grow since the Olympics. He’s only getting better.

“I think he’ll do well. It’s a good opportunity to get his revenge,” he concluded.

Joshua goes into a second fight with Usyk as a massive underdog. There are even calls for Joshua to avoid another defeat and go straight for Tyson Fury.

In that case, Joshua would still be able to challenge for a world title. However, a lot depends on a forthcoming ruling by the WBC.

If Fury is mandated to battle Dillian Whyte, his next move becomes academic unless he’s willing to vacate the green and gold strap.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.