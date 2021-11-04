Mikkel Kessler protege back in action on December 3

November 4th, 2021

Danish Super Middleweight Oliver Zaren (5-0, 2 KOs) will face Iago Kizira (5-2, 3 KOs) on December 3 as part of a huge night of boxing promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Probellum in Ilsenburg, Germany.

The 21-year-old from Roskilde has got off to the perfect start to his professional career, recording five victories in as many contests, his latest a unanimous points win over Pavol Garaj on September 10 in Klagenfurt, Austria.

“I’m very excited to be fighting again” said Zaren. “With my team I’ve been working on becoming faster, sharper, more powerful – and I think every fight I’ll be better than the last time.To fight on such a card in Germany is prestigious for me, there are some big fights on there, now I’m going to focus on my fight and delivering the win the best way possible!”

Trained and managed by Danish boxing legend Mikkel Kessler, Zaren can draw on the expertise of the former five-time World Champion as he continues to progress through the paid ranks.

“Oliver learned a lot in his last fight, and since his last fight,” said ‘The Viking Warrior’ Kessler. “To be a champion you have to show heart, courage and the ability to learn. I am behind Oliver for his journey and I believe he will get better with every fight – starting with this one on December 3.”

Zaren is also backed by promoter Kalle Sauerland, who believes the young Dane can emulate his mentor’s success and become a future World Champion.

“Oliver Zaren is a fighter we have extremely high hopes for – he has the right attitude and a great team around him,” said Sauerland. “If he continues to work hard and dedicates himself to the sport, I believe he can follow in Mikkel’s footsteps and become Denmark’s next World Champion.”

Zaren is the latest addition to a stacked card in Ilsenburg, Germany on December 3 that also features an IBF European Middleweight Title fight between Denis Radovan and Brian Rose, Super Welterweight star Abass Baraou versus Albania’s Meriton Karaxha, and a domestic dustup between German Middleweight rivals Patrick Wojcicki and Alexander Pavlov.

This is the first in a series of high-profile events that will take place in Germany following a ground breaking new partnership between powerhouse promoter Wasserman Boxing, formerly Team Sauerland, and major global boxing and media company Probellum that is set to galvanise German boxing.

Tickets for the Wasserman Boxing and Probellum event on December 3 in Ilsenburg are available via www.eventim.de/artist/internationale-boxgala