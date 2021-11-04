Jersey Leonis prospect wins again during Guernsey thriller

Amateur boxing prospect Keenan Panton once again stood out as Jersey Leonis stars scored successes during a short trip across the Channel to Guernsey.

Panton, born on New Years Day in 1997, was impressive for the second time running with a split decision win over the Royal Air Force’s Harry Riley.

Previously, Panton had been the leading light in boxing’s return to the island of Jersey against a London Select Squad. This time around, he took the plaudits alongside a diverse set of teammates who pushed the team to a 7-6 triumph.

The Jersey-born scrapper, who comes from a fighting bloodline, took control from the second round to take it on points.

Calli Bushell also celebrated a win fighting out of the red corner as a Combined Forces team lost in the blue corner.

Jersey Leonis are next in action on November 27 at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel. They face Kent Select in what is sure to be another packed night of action.

