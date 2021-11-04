Canelo Alvarez puts press conference brawl with Caleb Plant behind him

November 4th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez says what happened at the first press conference between him and Caleb Plant has no bearing on their upcoming fight.

The Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight will take on the undefeated IBF ruler previewed in a historic showdown this Saturday night.

Canelo and Plant discussed the event at the final press conference before meeting in the SHOWTIME PPV main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

CANELO ALVAREZ

After trading what appeared to be open-handed slaps when they first when eyeball-to-eyeball, Canelo wouldn’t be drawn into extending the argument any further.

“It’s so different when you’re in the ring, so I don’t take anything from our altercation at the first press conference.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and for making this fight possible. We have come a long way in our careers to make this happen.

“Now we’re just days away from making history.”

On the kind of fight he expects to transpire, Canelo added: “I’ve faced many good fighters with skills that are similar to Caleb. It’s a style that I’ve seen before and I know what to do with it.

“That just gives me confidence in my experience heading into this fight.

“I always train 100% my hardest and for the style of my opponent. I like the idea that Caleb is coming in believing he will win this fight.

“It’s going to make it more exciting for the fans.”

CALEB PLANT

Plant said: “There’s not much time left and not much left to say. Leading up to this fight, Canelo said that the Mexicans don’t f*ck around. That’s good to know because where I’m from, we don’t f*ck around either.

“Make sure you tune in on Saturday night. You’re going to see the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever in this sport.

“This is history, and you’re looking at him. His name is Caleb Plant.”

