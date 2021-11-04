BOXXER Series Liverpool: Super-Lightweight Tournament draw details

November 4th, 2021

The opening matches of this Saturday night’s BOXXER Series Liverpool: Super-Lightweight Tournament are now set, following a blind draw held today at the iconic Royal Liver Building in the heart of Liverpool’s historic waterfront.

A massive £100,000 prize money – the largest ever payout in UK boxing tournament history – is on the line for the winner with eight fired up and fiercely determined boxers representing Merseyside, Lancashire, Yorkshire and The Midlands set to battle it out.

All eight tournament participants were present for the draw, which aired live across the UK on Sky Sports News.

Names were drawn by Olympian and former Team GB member Natasha Jonas, who had been announced as the latest signing to BOXXER’s world-class stable shortly before the draw began.

The quarter-final matches for the BOXXER Series Liverpool: Super-Lightweight Tournament are as follows:

Sean Dodd (Birkenhead) (17-5-1, 3 KO’s) vs. Cori Gibbs (Birkenhead) (13-0, 3 KO’s)

Kane Gardner (Manchester) (11-1, 6 KO’s) vs. Nathan Bennett (Liverpool) (9-2, 2 KO’s)

Tom Farrell (18-4, 5 KO’s) (Liverpool) vs. Ben Fields (Digbeth) (10-10, 2 KO’s)

Lee Appleyard (Rotherham) (17-6-1, 5 KO’s) vs. Levi Kinsiona (Sheffield) (8-1, 1 KO)

The BOXXER Series Liverpool: Super-Lightweight Tournament takes place this Saturday November 6 at Space M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool and airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports from 8pm.

Fast, action-packed and unpredictable, BOXXER Series tournaments utilize the short-form boxing forma of 3 x 3-minute rounds.

Expect explosive encounters as boxers look for decisive wins to guarantee their passage to the next stage, with the action and drama inside the ring complemented by a unique BOXXER Series live event experience.