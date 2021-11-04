Barrera vs Ponce De Leon PPV exhibition undercard confirmed

November 4th, 2021

Two Mexican boxing legends will lace up the gloves for one final night when Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera returns to the ring for only the second time in more than a decade to square off against former two-time world champion Daniel Ponce de Leon on Saturday, Nov 20, 2021, live on pay per view from the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Viewers have an opportunity to ring in the Thanksgiving holiday five days early as both FITE PPV and Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Paid Online will televise the thrilling, six-round super welterweight exhibition as well as four additional main-card bouts live on pay per view for $9.99 at 4:30 p.m. PT /5:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. ET.

For the audiences watching in Mexico, both FITE and Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Paid Online will offer a Spanish-language broadcast of the event for $4.99.

Kicking off the festivities two hours earlier, Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN and FITE will stream the five outstanding preliminary bouts for free at 2:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. ET.

Those hoping to attend the unforgettable, 10-fight Tapia Promotions extravaganza in person can purchase tickets starting at $75 through innofthemountaingods.com and TicketMaster.com by searching “La Ultima Batalla – The Last Stand.”

Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) will make only his second exhibition appearance since the International Boxing Hall of Fame inducted the legendary fighter in 2017. The “Baby Faced Assassin” last fought fellow retired boxer Jesus Soto Karass in a six-round contest featuring two-minute rounds, 16-ounce gloves, and no judges on June 11, 2021, Pico Rivera, Calif.

Ranked No. 43 among the greatest boxers of all time by ESPN, Barrera has captured world titles across three weight divisions and earned 43 consecutive victories at the onset of his illustrious pro career.

Never one to shy away from an opponent, the pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, has battled many of the sweet science’s finest, including fellow Hall of Famers Erik Morales (three times), Johnny Tapia, and Juan Manuel Marquez, as well as future IBOFer Manny Pacquiao, Paulie Ayala, Naseem Hamed, and Amir Kahn.

De Leon (45-7, 35 KOs), of Chihuahua, Mexico, will make his dramatic return to the famed squared circle for the first time in more than seven years. Fighting out of West Covina, Calif., the 2000 Mexican Olympic team member opened his career with 24 consecutive victories, including 23 by knockout.

A former two-division world champion, De Leon claimed the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight title in October 2005 and made six successful defenses. Nearly seven years after earning his first world title, the southpaw slugger garnered a second with an eight-round technical decision over Jhonny Gonzalez in September 2012 to claim the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight crown.

In the first exciting pay-per-view co feature, undefeated Abel Mendoza (30-0, 23 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, hopes to keep his perfect record intact and ascend to the upper echelon of the 135-pound division when he takes on Mexican brawler Victor Zaleta (20-5-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Rounding out the pay-per-view card will be a welterweight showdown of hard-hitting Albuquerque pugilists as undefeated Clinton Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) faces once-beaten Cristian Castillo (3-1, 3 KOs), as well as a 270-pound battle royale pitting two Streetbeefs standouts making their pro boxing debuts when Cody Beck takes on Jonathan Rice.

A fifth pay-per-view fight and the complete preliminary card for “La Ultima Batalla” (The Last Stand) will be announced soon.

“We are thrilled to partner with FITE and Golden Boy Promotions to bring this momentous night to boxing fans around the world,” said Teresa Tapia, president of Tapia Promotions. “It is an honor to present two legendary fighters showcasing their talents one last time.”

“FITE is pleased to offer this special PPV event to its users around the world,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “The return of Marco Antonio Barrera and Daniel Ponce de Leon to the ring will be a battle you won’t want to miss.”

“Golden Boy Promotions is excited to work with Tapia Promotions and FITE for this historic night of boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “I am proud to say that I have worked with Barrera and Ponce De Leon, who are two of the sport’s great Mexican legends. I have always loved their boxing style and know that they will deliver a fight to remember. I can’t wait to see them return to the ring for their ‘Ultima Batalla’ Nov. 20.”

