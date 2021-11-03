“You’ll see the difference between a YouTuber and a real fighting man!”

Amanda Westcott

Tommy Fury has vowed to show the world’s most-watched wannabe boxer what the sport is all about when Tyson Fury’s younger brother fights Jake Paul.

“TNT” dons the gloves for the eighth time professionally, having failed to impress in several of his previous seven contests.

Nonetheless, Fury has landed himself a massive payday opposite the YouTuber who fancies himself as a bit of a fighter.

Fury is having none of it, though. He says he’ll show Paul what a mistake he’s made in taking on a “real professional boxer” – albeit a novice.

JAKE PAUL

“Jake Paul is about to learn a serious life lesson. This is my world, and he doesn’t belong here,” said Fury.

“I’m not one of these MMA men or basketball players. I have been boxing my whole life.

“On December 18th, I will show the world the difference between a YouTuber and a real fighting man.

“Thanks to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions, and Showtime for giving me the opportunity to shut this clown up once and for all.”

ABOUT TOMMY FURY

Fighting out of Manchester, England, Fury started boxing at 12 years old. With 12 amateur bouts, he won two regional titles and reached the U.K. national final in 2016.

Fury’s first professional fight came in 2018, a win by decision.

From there, he proceeded to knockout or TKO his next four opponents and put the boxing world on notice.

He has fought three times in 2021, including his U.S. debut on Paul’s undercard in August, where the 22-year-old earned his seventh victory against Anthony Taylor.

Paul is clearly facing his biggest challenge to date in the undefeated Fury (7-0, 4 KOs), who comes from a renowned family of boxers and has been spent time in the gym with British star Ricky Hatton.

