Vertex Promotions presents “Fall Brawl” on Nov 20 in Massachusetts

November 3rd, 2021

Vertex Promotions has announced it will present “Fall Brawl,” headlined by undefeated super lightweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (12-0, 9 KOs), Saturday night, November 20th at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

“We’re excited to be promoting our fourth show we’ve promoted since our inaugural event this past September 25th,” Vertex promoter Dave Clark said. “We’ve found a home at Moseley’s On the Charles, which provides intimate setting just outside of Boston. Our goal remains to provide local boxers with opportunities to stay active and fight in front of their family and friends. We get better at promoting with each show.”

Sosa will fight Alfonso Olvera (12-6-3, 4 KOs), fighting out of Tucson (AZ) by way of Mexico, in the 8-round main event. Sosa, who hadn’t fought in 28 months, returned to the ring with a fury, albeit showing signs of rust. His hand were quick, as usual, and he was well poised as on the lat Vertex show, September 25th at the same venue. His veteran Mexican opponent, Danny “Venado” Flores (15-25-1, 8 KOs), continually but unsuccessfully tried to lure Sosa into traps. Sosa was the hunter, stalking a game Flores, who often stayed in the corners or on the ropes baiting Sosa to mix it up. Sosa “pitched a shutout,” winning eight rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.

In his last fight (Sept. 28, 2019), Olvera upset previously undefeated Amon Torres by way of an 8-round unanimous decision. Olvera also gained invaluable experience going the distance with current unified World super lightweight champion Josh Taylor and former IBF Super Lightweight World titlist Ivan Baranchyk.

In the co-featured event, undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (8-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, faces veteran Jacksonville (FL) fighter Andre Byrd (8-11-2, 1 KO) in the Perella’s first scheduled 8-rounder event. Perella is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion. The popular fighter returns in the 6-round co-featured event.

Undefeated ABF American West and NBA Continental champion, 23-year-old Albany (NY) lightweight RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (14-0, 11 KOs), returns to his second home at Moseley’s On The Charles again to fight Columbian lightweight Rudolfo “El Tsunam” Puentes (20=8-2, 16 KOs).

Promising super welterweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (8-0, 8 KOs) will put his perfect pro record on the line in a 6-round bout against an opponent to bet determined. Hogan, of Weymouth, MA, is the reigning New Hampshire super welterweight champion, as well as a 2019 New England Golden Gloves gold medalist.

In a pair of 6-round bouts, New Bedford (MA) middleweight Drew “Tomahawk” Dwelly (3-0-2, 3 KOs) meets Las Vegas’ Zachary Scott Juusda (1-1, 1 KO), while Springfield (MA) super lightweight super lightweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (4-0, 3 KOs) is back against Carlos Galindo (0-9).

Unbeaten Providence middleweight Anthony Concepcion (8-0-1, 6 KOs), a member of World middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, will be in action against TBA in a 6-rounder.

Malden (MA) super featherweight Alex Rivera (1-0, 1 KO) faces Francisco Muro (3-8) in a 4-round bout. Also scheduled to fight on the undercard, each in 4-round matches versus TBAs, is Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, vs. Auston Reed Ward (0-9); Galway, Ireland cruiserweight Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole (1-0, 1 KO), a 2019 Irish Elite Championship gold medalist; Boston welterweight James Murrin (1-0), and Kansas City (KS) super lightweight Marcus Davidson (1-0, 1 KO).

Cards are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale for $150.00 (ringside), $65.00 (general admission), $50.00 (standing room) and $2000.00 for a table of 10. Contact any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets, limited availability at the door.

Doors will open at 7 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET .