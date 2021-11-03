Yordenis Ugas eats into WBA welterweight deadline / Nonito Donaire return

November 3rd, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Yordenis Ugas is fast running out of time to sign on for a mandatory defense of his World Boxing Association welterweight title against Eimantas Stanionis.

The WBA ordered the Cuban to join a four-strong tournament to crown one sole champion at 147 pounds. The first part of this semi-final took place last week.

Radzhab Butaev defeated Ugas victim Jamal James for the regular version. The new titleholder will now face the winner of the Ugas vs. Stanionis battle.

According to their statement on the matter, the WBA said: “Another important rule is C.47, which states that “The Committee and the President, in their sole discretion, shall consider the best interests of boxing, the purposes, and policies of the Association.

“Also, other factors that may be relevant, and shall use their best efforts to balance the competing interests. The WBA is not obligated to grant a Special Permit application.”

WELTERWEIGHT REQUEST

On denying Ugas the chance to fight fellow welterweight ruler Errol Spence, they added: “The rejection of the permit was made after an extensive study of the current boxing situation.

“The plan in place to reduce world championships and, of course, the arguments of the parties involved.

“The rejection is specifically due to the special circumstances of the present time and the search for a solution to the multiple titles.

“It is well known in the boxing world how attractive and important unification bouts are. But the policy of having only one champion per division is the priority. Granting special permission to Ugas would go against that goal.

“As of the publication of the resolution this October 19, the teams of Ugas and Stanionis will have 30 days to negotiate the bout. If no agreement is reached within that time, either party may request a Purse Bid.”

This means Ugas is halfway through his 30-day deadline. Therefore, he has just 15 days to reach an agreement. If he doesn’t, he could lose the “super” title without a fight.

NONITO DONAIRE

Meanwhile, another world champion finally has his fight sorted.

WBC Bantamweight World Champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire returns.

“The Filipino Flash” will defend his title against undefeated Interim WBC Bantamweight Champion and fellow Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo.

The pair will headline action live on SHOWTIME. The date is Saturday, December 11, in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

They will collide at Dignity Health Tennis Stadium in Carson, Calif.

Tickets for the live event go on sale today, Tuesday, November 2, at noon PT. They can get purchased at AXS.com.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.