Paulie Malignaggi is back in the boxing spotlight after 15 months away

November 3rd, 2021

Paulie Malignaggi is back behind the microphone fifteen months after leaving his position with Showtime Boxing under a cloud.

The former two-weight world champion made controversial comments. Malignaggi then faced a backlash before moving on from his commentary job.

Now, as 2021 comes to a close, Malignaggi is confirmed as linking up with BOXXER, the company he helped found previously.

A statement regarding “The Magic Man” was released to WBN on Wednesday. It said:

BOXXER, the next-generation boxing promoter, today announced the appointment of former world champion Paulie Malignaggi to a new role with the company.

Malignaggi takes up dual roles as Chief Boxing Analyst and Media Relations and will play a leading role in media activity and BOXXER’s fight schedule coverage.

The role begins with upcoming BOXXER events on Saturday, November 20, at the SSE Arena, Wembley, and December 11.

A two-time and two-weight World Champion, fan-favorite Malignaggi retired from boxing in 2017. Malignaggi enjoyed a spectacular 16-year, 51-fight professional career.

He faced a plethora of greats from his era, including Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Zab Judah, Adrian Broner, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan and Ricky Hatton.

Having had a break away from boxing, I am delighted to announce my return the sport It’s amazing to see where @boxxer has got to since we began a few years ago I’m looking forward to kicking off with the Nov 20 and Dec 11 cards in the UK on @skysportsboxing. Big plans ahead 📈 pic.twitter.com/5UBu90Naye — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) November 2, 2021

Malignaggi said: “Having worked with BOXXER from its embryonic stages, it’s been an invigorating thrill to watch the company grow from being just an idea to becoming the major promotion with a significant TV deal that it is today.

“I’m looking forward to being at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on November 20. And at the December 11 event to continue my part in BOXXER’s growth.

“I hope to see the company reach many more memorable milestones for years to come.”

PAULIE MALIGNAGGI TALENT

Malignaggi joined “Savage Dan” Stewart, who jointly presents a hugely successful BOXXER podcast with a passionate following in new roles.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder, and CEO said: “I’m delighted to make these appointments which will increase the quality coverage of our fight schedules and promotions for the fans.

“They will be a tremendous asset to the company as we continue our growth in the boxing world.

“Paulie’s achievements in the ring means he commands respect. He naturally understands and relates to the boxers. And he’s widely considered the best boxing analyst globally, and we are delighted to have him on board.

“Dan has had a successful career in entertainment and has a deep passion, vision and understanding of boxing that will become a major asset to the business going forward. I look forward to the contribution they will make to the BOXXER team as we build towards future success.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.