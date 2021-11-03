New opponent confirmed for Gervonta Davis Pay Per View on Dec 5

November 3rd, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

A new opponent was named for the upcoming Gervonta Davis Pay Per View after sexual assault allegations surfaced against Rolly Romero.

Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime turned to Isaac Cruz to fill the void and battle “Tank” for the secondary WBA lightweight belt.

The unbeaten five-time world champion and boxing’s hottest attraction will face the hard-hitting “Pitbull” on Sunday, December 5 live on SHOWTIME PPV from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Cruz, ranked No. 2 in the IBF, steps in to replace Rolando Romero.

Davis’ third-straight pay-per-view headlining attraction will see him battle the hardnosed Cruz, who has rightly earned the nickname “Pitbull” during his professional career.

“This is going to be a tremendous fight on SHOWTIME PPV,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Isaac Cruz was ready for this big opportunity.

“I expect him to come ready to deliver the fight of his life. However, Gervonta Davis is a generational talent who’s only getting better.

“This fight is going to end spectacularly on December 5.”

New Opponent December 5th❗️ @gervontaa will now face Mexico’s Isaac Cruz at Staples Center. #DavisCruz pic.twitter.com/LRci2sFYcA — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) November 3, 2021

“Kudos to Isaac Cruz for stepping in as a replacement opponent in a high-pressure, pay-per-view fight against one of the brightest stars in boxing in Gervonta Davis,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Cruz presents a different, and some would argue a more difficult challenge to Tank Davis. Cruz won’t back down, and he’ll bring the fight to Davis from the opening bell.

“We’ve all seen Gervonta’s blend of superb boxing skills and explosive power, and we know what he’s capable of.

“It will be the irresistible force versus the immovable object, which means fireworks at STAPLES Center and on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), star of the Mayweather Promotions stable, added another highlight-filled performance in June.

He stopped previously unbeaten Mario Barrios to capture a 140-pound title and become a three-division world champion.

The Baltimore-native captured his lightweight championship with a 12th-round knockout of former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in December 2019.

“I respect Isaac Cruz for stepping up and taking the fight, but everyone knows what I do,” said Davis. “I come in looking for the knockout. That’s exactly what I’m going to do in this fight.

“I’m back in Los Angeles where the stars shine. I’m going to light it up against Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center on December 5.”

ISAAC CRUZ

The 23-year-old Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) will be looking to rough up Davis and make him work overtime if he wants to come away with the win.

A native of Mexico City, Cruz shot up the lightweight rankings in 2020, announcing his presence with an electrifying first-round knockout over veteran Diego Magdaleno in September.

Cruz followed that up in 2021 by winning a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Matías Romero in March.

Most recently defeating former champion Francisco Vargas by decision in June.

Since making his U.S. debut in December 2019, the 23-year-old has gone unbeaten in his next four ring appearances.

He appeared on SHOWTIME three times in addition to beating Magdaleno on the Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz SHOWTIME PPV undercard.

“First, I want to thank Gervonta Davis and his team for this opportunity – an opportunity I won’t let get past me,” Cruz said.

“God willing, I’ll be world champion on December 5. This fight is a very big motivation for me as a professional and as a personal goal.

I’m sure after December 5, everyone in boxing will know the name Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.”

The live event tickets, which are promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.