Canelo brands Caleb Plant ‘nothing new’ at MGM Grand arrivals

November 3rd, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez arrived in style at the world-famous MGM Grand in Las Vegas for his undisputed clash with Caleb Plant at the Grand Garden Arena.

The Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion discussed his battle with IBF ruler “Sweethands” Plant as the pair made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

They meet in a historic showdown that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday, November 6, in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

With fight week officially underway, Canelo and Plant move closer to their long-awaited opportunity to stamp their names in the history books.

Whoever comes out on top with become the first undisputed 168-pound world champion of the four-belt era.

At Tuesday’s event at MGM Grand, each fighter declared their intention of making history and emerging victorious Saturday night.

“It means a lot to me to win this fight for my legacy,” said Canelo. “That’s why we are here.

“He’s a good fighter with a lot of skills, but that’s nothing new for me. Saturday night, I’m going to make history.”

“I’ve dedicated my life to this sport,” said Plant. “I’ve sacrificed a lot.

“We’re happy to be here, but we’re not just happy to be here. We are here to win those belts and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.”

CANELO vs. PLANT

Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is proud that Canelo will once again be appearing on Showtime.

“2021 has been a phenomenal year for SHOWTIME Boxing. It’s one of our most prolific years in recent memory,” said Espinoza.

“SHOWTIME has delivered 17 live boxing events so far this year, with several more to come. Eight world championship fights, multiple world title unification, and now two fights for the undisputed title as a very good year for SHOWTIME become a great year for SHOWTIME.

“SHOWTIME is the home of big fights. It’s the most trusted and longest-tenured network in boxing.

“There is no other network making a more meaningful or more significant commitment to the sport of boxing. We’re the home of boxing’s biggest and best fights.

“We are proud to welcome Canelo Álvarez back to SHOWTIME. We also welcome Caleb Plant for his SHOWTIME debut.

“It was almost nine years ago – September 15, 2012 – that Canelo made his debut on SHOWTIME in a thrilling fight against Josesito Lopez.

“Nine years is a long time. That was a very young Canelo Álvarez and a very young Eddy Reynoso. That started an impressive run of fights in which Canelo demonstrated his willingness, desire, and demand to take the toughest fights available.

Together back in 2013, we set a record at the time for the biggest pay-per-view of all time [against Floyd Mayweather] as we helped launch Canelo as boxing’s newest pay-per-view star.

“Now, nine years later, we are proud to welcome him back for this mega-fight.”

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can get purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.