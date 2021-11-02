EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder trainer talks what went wrong vs Tyson Fury

November 2nd, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott has revealed his view on where they lost the fight in the heavyweight trilogy clash against Tyson Fury.

Scott, who will be preparing Wilder for a return in 2022, earned plaudits for his role in improving “The Bronze Bomber” after a timid performance in the rematch.

This time around, Wilder was much more assured and knew every punch he threw could hurt Fury. And so it proved on the night.

Both men hit the canvas more than once in the fight. It proved to be one of the most exciting top division battles in some twenty years.

As they contemplate a comeback opponent for the spring, Scott outlined what happened to WBN’s Dan Rafael.

“We were very irresponsible defensively,” Scott exclusively told World Boxing News. “We just have to continue to drill defensively.

“Were we working on defense in camp? Tons. Is that going to show in the first fight (together)? Absolutely not.

“Could he have been more defensively responsible? Hell yeah, and I can’t wait to get on his case in camp about it. There’s a lot to work on, and he’s receptive to it.”

On the war itself, which is a shoo-in for Fight of the Year, Scott added: “It was so good. It was such a good fight.

“Deontay would be out on his feet, and I knew we had clipped Fury. Then Fury would come back, and then he would knock Fury down, and Fury would get up.

“There were certain shots Fury was hitting Deontay with that he was on fumes. He caught Deontay with a shot one time from the blindside.

“Deontay took that shot and continued to fight.”

DEONTAY WILDER WARRIOR

He concluded: “Fury continued to come forward. I’ve never seen a gutsy balls trilogy at that level in the heavyweight division. That was a real battle of the giants.

“Before the fight, I called Fury a very, very good fighter. After the fight, I gave him his credit and called him a great fighter because he beat a great fighter.”

Wilder proved he could trade with one of the hardest punchers in the division, exposing suggestions we were “chinny” as a myth.

It took a lot of leather from Fury to take Wilder out. And let’s not forget he went out on his shield this time around.

Furthermore, whoever is in the crosshairs for Deontay Wilder next, better watch out.

