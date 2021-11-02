Canelo poised to join Sugar Ray Leonard and Joe Calzaghe on WBC list

November 2nd, 2021

Canelo Alvarez is just one step away from sealing his place among the super-middleweight greats like Sugar Ray Leonard and Joe Calzaghe.

The Mexican superstar, who reigns supreme as the pound-for-pound number one fighter on the planet, pursued a clash with Caleb Plant to seal his legacy.

Holding three titles at 168 following victories over Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo wanted the IBF strap possessed by Plant to complete the set.

If triumphant this weekend, Canelo will surely crack the all-time World Boxing Council list released this week.

Leonard remains top, as he has done for more than a generation. British legend Joe Calzaghe is second. Nigel Benn and Markus Beyer feature in the top five, while Andre Ward is the latest entrant to crack the list at number four.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL TOP 10 @ 168

1. Ray Leonard (US)

2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)

3. Nigel Benn (GB)

4. Andre Ward (US)

5. Markus Beyer (Germany)

6. Carl Froch (GB)

7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)

8. Robin Reid (GB)

9. Danny Green (Australia)

10. Eric Lucas (Canada)

Twenty-five world champions have gotten recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US), David Benavidez (US).

Seventy-two super middleweight world championships bouts have gotten sanctioned in WBC history.

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, who was heavily involved in two attempts to make the fight, can’t wait for the action to begin.

“It took a couple of tries, but here we are today with the undisputed super middleweight championship on November 6,” said Brown.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be working with our network partners at Showtime for this event. Showtime has a long history of being involved in the sports’ biggest and most important events, which continues with this fight.

“It’s an honor to be working with the pound-for-pound king Canelo Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso, and everyone with Canelo Promotions.

“I’m also thrilled to be back working with everyone on team Plant. I promoted Caleb’s pro debut in 2014, and it’s great to see him up here today in this position.

“Canelo holds three titles, while Caleb owns the fourth title in the 168-pound division. They’ll battle to become the first undisputed champ in the four-belt era.

“Someone will make history on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.”

