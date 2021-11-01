Rolly Romero allegations jeopardize Gervonta Davis Pay Per View spot

Esther Lin

Rolly Romero’s chances of colliding with Gervonta Davis in a December Pay Per View blockbuster diminished over a bad weekend for the fighter.

Sexual assault allegations from a woman on social media played out in front of the public eye. The whole incident has cast a shadow over Romero’s plans.

Davis and Romero are to battle it out for the WBA title on Showtime with lucrative purses up for grabs. According to Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza, the situation is ‘disturbing’ and getting ‘monitored by the network.

Speaking in an interview with FightHype.com, Espinoza aired his views by saying: “Obviously those are disturbing allegations, very concerning.

“At this point, we’re still monitoring the situation. We are looking to find out all the facts.

“Until we feel like we have a firm grasp, we’re not gonna comment further, but it is something we’re looking into very seriously,” he added.

Promoter Lou DiBella has already given his opinion on the accusations.

“No, it’s not weird. It’s actually typical of people who suffer sexual intimidation and abuse. They’re afraid – not only of the a-hole abuser but also of being victimized, humiliated, and judged.

“This is particularly true when the abuser has a fan base,” said DiBella.

Reports that the accuser in question is not the only one make things more precarious for Romero, who is yet to address the claims formally.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GERVONTA DAVIS CHANCES

On the fight itself, Espinoza did speak briefly about the headliner, should it go ahead.

He stated: “He’s got a puncher’s chance. You, know, you catch Tank, and you catch anybody the right way; anybody is vulnerable.

“People can say Rolly’s sort of non-traditional. He’s a little different in his style — it really doesn’t matter. When you can punch that hard, you’re always a risk.”

Speculation regarding replacement opponents has already begun. However, Romero certainly will fight his own corner on the matter.

Furthermore, promoter Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions could release some sort of statement on the Gervonta Davis PPV in the coming days.

