Middleweight Patrick Wojcicki to feature in Ilsenburg, Germany on Dec 3

November 1st, 2021

Patrick Wojcicki (14-0-1, 5 KOs) is the latest addition to a major night of boxing in Ilsenburg, Germany on December 3 as the Wolfsburg fighter, who is in line to face Gennady Golovkin for his Middleweight World Titles, takes on domestic rival Alexander Pavlov (12-2, 9 KOs).

For Wojcicki, this fight brings an end to a frustrating two year period that saw two eliminators to meet world ruler Golovkin cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and injury. The IBF #3 has retained his ranking and will now look to secure his shot at world glory with a victory over the big-punching Pavlov.

“I can’t wait to get back out there,” said Wojcicki. “It’s been really hard not boxing over the pandemic. I’ve so much energy and aggression to let out on fight night. I’m so excited just to be back in the ring. World Titles are my goal, but first I have an opponent with a lot of knockouts on his record I have to take care of – which I will.”

Wojcicki is fighting as part of a huge night of action in Ilsenburg, which is the first in a series of high-profile events to take place in Germany following a ground-breaking new partnership between powerhouse promoter Wasserman Boxing and major global boxing and media company Probellum.

The card also features Denis Radovan defending his IBF European Middleweight Title against former World Title challenger Brian Rose and the return of Super Welterweight star Abass Baraou versus Meriton Karaxha.

“Huge international fights and domestic dust ups – this card is getting better and better and we haven’t finished yet,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland. “In addition to Denis Radovan and Abass Baraou we now have another future world champion Patrick Wojcicki in action. This will be a special night of boxing.”

Tickets for the Wasserman Boxing and Probellum event on December 3 in Ilsenburg are available via www.eventim.de/artist/internationale-boxgala