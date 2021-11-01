Marco Antonio Barrera and Daniel Ponce de Leon return one more time

November 1st, 2021

Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera and boxing hardman Daniel Ponce de Leon will trade blows in a throwback exhibition later this month.

Two Mexican boxing legends will lace up the gloves for one final night when Barrera returns to the ring for only the second time in more than a decade to square off against former two-time world champion Ponce de Leon on Saturday, Nov 20, 2021.

Barrera vs. Ponce de Leon is live on Pay Per View from the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Kicking off the festivities two hours earlier, Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN and FITE will stream the five outstanding preliminary bouts for free at 2:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. ET.

Those hoping to attend the unforgettable, 10-fight Tapia Promotions extravaganza in person can purchase tickets starting at $75 through innofthemountaingods.com and TicketMaster.com by searching “La Ultima Batalla – The Last Stand.”

“We are thrilled to partner with FITE and Golden Boy Promotions to bring this historic night to boxing fans around the world,” said Teresa Tapia, president of Tapia Promotions. “It is an honor to present two legendary fighters showcasing their talents one last time.”

“FITE is pleased to offer this special PPV event to its users around the world,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “The return of Marco Antonio Barrera and Daniel Ponce de Leon to the ring will be a battle you won’t want to miss.”

BARRERA vs. PONCE DE LEON

Viewers have an opportunity to ring in the Thanksgiving holiday five days early as both FITE PPV and Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Paid Online will televise the thrilling, six-round super welterweight exhibition, as well as four additional main-card bouts, live on pay per view for $9.99 at 4:30 p.m. PT /5:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. ET.

For the audiences watching in Mexico, both FITE and Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Paid Online will offer a Spanish-language broadcast of the event for $4.99.

