Courtney Jackson, Ermal Hadribeaj, Raphael Akpejiori in action Nov 6

November 1st, 2021

Glen Johnson, prolific former professional boxer and President of Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to announce “NIGHT OF BOXING” taking place at Miami Airport Convention Center on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission promises to be a fantastic evening of competitive professional boxing in a world-class venue in the heart of Miami’s Magic City.

Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to deliver a competitive card comprised of 9 undercard fights plus a welterweight main attraction featuring WBO super lightweight contender Courtney Jackson [20 – 2(12 KO)], WBC Mediterranean super welterweight champion Ermal Hadribeaj [10 – 0 – 1 (5 KO)], and the undefeated heavyweight and former University of Miami Hurricane and Miami Dolphin Raphael Akpejiori [12 – 0 (12 KO)], Notable undercard bouts will spotlight the professional debut of Venezuela’s top amateur prospect and super lightweight Jesus Ablan, hometown favorite Jessy “Beastboy” Cruz, and undefeated super welterweight Manuel Correa.

Additional fighters confirmed include Ernesto Leon, Jeremiah Potts, Dominique Valera, and more to be announced. Accomplished Hall of Famer, Bob Alexander will be the ring announcer for the evening.

On November 6th, Road Warrior Promotions will continue the transformation of South Florida into a celebrated place in boxing history by honoring past legends while ushering in a new generation of young boxers who train in the same gyms where many of the greats trained, right under their direct tutelage.

NIGHT OF BOXING promises to be a fun-filled and entertaining evening for adults and children alike. All guests should follow Covid-19 health safety protocol and are required to wear masks. Guests must be 21 or up to consume alcohol.

Please refer to the accompanying Program for a message from Road Glen Johnson and all fighter reviews and profiles.

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite and include VIP Ringside packages with food beverage services. For sponsorship inquiries, press credentials, and interview opportunities, please contact Brittnay Starks at media@roadwarriorpromotions.com.