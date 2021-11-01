Canelo warned the undisputed champ at 168 will come from Tennessee

November 1st, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Canelo Alvarez has his work cut out attempting to become the undisputed champion at the super-middleweight limit. That’s the view of trainer Justin Gamber, the man behind the efforts of IBF ruler Caleb Plant.

The Mexican superstar is a hot favorite to dethrone Plant of his red belt. However, there is a small number of media predictions that Plant could be a bogeyman for the pound for pound king.

Gamber says he’ll fulfill an ambition when leading a fighter into an undisputed title bout. Back from watching the glory days of the 1990s.

It will be Plant’s turn to gain the spotlight this time. Something Gamber aims to capitalize on this weekend.

“I want to thank our whole team for believing in us and getting us this fight that we wanted and this opportunity to make history,” said Gamber.

“It’s been blood, sweat, and tears to get here. It’s been a long journey. This fight is not about money. It’s about legacy.

“In 1996, when I was 15-years-old, my favorite fighter was the IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Roy Jones Jr.

UNDISPUTED

“Every fan back then craved an undisputed champion at 168-pounds, and now I train the IBF champion, and we’re going to be fighting for all of the marbles.

“Tune in on November 6, and you will see the first undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, and he’s from Tennessee.

“Anything that happened today at this press conference is going to drive us and give us more hunger,” he added.

Bad blood already fills the air ahead of the collision on November 6 in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, Canelo and Plant will get to settle it in the ring at the world-famous MGM Grand.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can get purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

