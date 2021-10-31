Jaron Ennis calls for top welterweight guys after reaching 28-0 with KO1

October 31st, 2021

Esther Lin

Jaron Ennis remains one of the hottest properties in boxing after yet another scintillating display on Showtime this weekend.

Rising welterweight star “Boots” Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) scored an explosive first-round knockout over former title challenger Thomas Dulorme (25-6-1, 16 KOs), the 12th first-round knockout of Ennis’ young career.

“It was a good knockout,” said Ennis. “You know me. I wanted to show my skills and abilities. I’m just thankful for this opportunity. Now it’s on to the next. Let’s get the big names.”

With the dominating performance, the Philadelphia-native Ennis became the first fighter to stop the durable Dulorme since Terence Crawford accomplished the feat in 2015.

Ennis found his opening with a big overhand right that caught Dulorme and sent him down for the first knockdown.

“We got it early. That’s OK by me,” said Ennis. “We don’t get paid for overtime. I knew it was over after that first knockdown.

“I just had to take my time and not rush anything. Everything I did today we worked on in the gym.”

Dulorme was able to get to his feet and tried to turn the tide throwing big power punches after the knockdown but was quickly met with a punishing one-two punctuated by a right hook that sent him down again. Dulorme could not beat the count as referee Mike Ortega halted the fight just 1:49 into the round.

“I had been ready for a world title two years ago,” said Ennis. “I want the top guys: Errol Spence Jr., Yordenis Ugas, Shawn Porter, Terence Crawford, Keith Thurman. I’m ranked No. 3 in the IBF, so Errol Spence Jr. is who I want next.”

RIVERA

In the opening bout of the telecast, lightweight contender Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs) remained unbeaten, cruising to a unanimous decision victory over Argentina’s Matias Romero (24-2, 8 KOs) after ten rounds of action.

Rivera and Romero train out of the same gym in Miami and share a promoter, bringing an unusual amount of familiarity into the showdown. Despite that, Rivera insisted post-fight that his focus was solely on continuing his promising career ascension.

“I don’t have beef with anybody,” said Rivera. “I’m just fighting to be great in boxing. He took the fight because he knew me and he needed the money. I said no to this fight at first. He took it. It’s finished now, and we both move on.”

The 23-year-old Rivera controlled the fight with a dominating jab as he landed 104 to Romero’s 17. Romero looked to circle Rivera in the early rounds as he tried to keep Rivera from planting his feet and landing power punches.

TROUBLE

“I just had trouble getting to the right distance,” said Romero. “He was hitting me with the jab, and I just couldn’t reach him. I wanted to counter, but I couldn’t get there fast enough. I tried to engage, but he didn’t want to. He beat me fair and square. He didn’t bring anything I haven’t seen before, but he did a good job.”

As the fight wore on, Rivera was able to find more places for those power punches to land, including 47 body shots that slowed any attack Romero was able to put together. Overall, Rivera out-landed Romero 202 to 106, on his way to a unanimous decision by the score of 100-90 three times.

Despite dominating the fight, Rivera believes he has room for improvement in his performance.

“Well, really, I did everything I could,” said Rivera. “I don’t feel good about my performance. I know that I can be a lot better than I showed tonight. Of course, I can improve and get some more experience. I’m No. 2 in the WBA, so I think I’m just waiting for a world title shot.”

