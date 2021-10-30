Jake Paul finally bows to pressure, faces ‘novice’ pro boxer Tommy Fury

October 30th, 2021

For the first time, Jake Paul features on WBN after the YouTuber finally agreed to fight a professional boxer, albeit a novice one in Tommy Fury.

World Boxing News announced a strict policy on “content creators” who take up boxing merely to milk it for cash. Paul and his brother are both guilty of using the sport for that sole purpose.

Now, as promised, WBN will name “The Problem Child” due to the fact he’s facing an actual fighter.

An official announcement of their clash came from Showtime Pay Per View on Friday. They will meet next month in a built-up grudge match.

“Jake Paul will face undefeated professional boxer and U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury in a sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout after months of a heated back-and-forth between the two men,” read the information.

“Paul and Fury will headline a SHOWTIME PPV event on Saturday, December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

“The main event bout will be contested at a 192-pound catchweight, as Paul continues to challenge himself and deliver on his promise to disrupt the combat sports industry.”

And “disrupt” he does. Paul and his elder sibling opened the floodgates for anyone with a million followers on social media to think they could box.

Unfortunately for real boxing fans, many, many minions make that possible.

Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has the opportunity to end Paul’s gravy train for good.

But Paul is being shrewd here. Let’s not get that twisted. Fury is a novice pro and nowhere near getting to his brother’s level by his admission.

A British title fight would be a push for Fury in his current form. Therefore, Paul is not stupid with his selection of the former Love Island star.

After his rehearsal win against Anthony Taylor on the Paul undercard earlier this year, Fury made the admission in the public domain,

“I’m a seven-fight novice in this game,” Fury said. “I’ve got everything to work on right now. I’m nowhere near a finished athlete here today.

“But we learn in boxing every day. I’m thankful I’m standing here healthy talking to you guys, and thank you all for having me. I really appreciate it.”

Paul and Fury will meet for the first time since their fight got announced on Saturday, November 6, in Las Vegas.

They will make an additional appearance in Tampa on Monday, November 8. More details on both events to follow.

JAKE PAUL vs. TOMMY FURY INFO

Titled #PaulFury: One Will Fall, the event is produced and presented by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV and promoted in association with Tony Holden Productions.

The pay-per-view telecast begins live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV.

It will feature other exciting high-stakes, professional boxing matches to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the live event will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 10, at www.amaliearena.com.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

