Five Tips to Create Sports highlight videos for YouTube

October 30th, 2021

As is suggested by the name, sports highlight videos are videos including all the important events of a game in a short time duration. These videos include important details of players in the beginning and focus on specific players as well.

The main attraction of these videos is that they feature slow-motion, frieze, and fast-forward clips to either focus on or skip certain details. Such videos are gaining huge popularity in recent times as uploading them on YouTube can be one of the best mediums of showcasing dedication and earning good money.

Most of the time, people are busy enough to watch an entire game spanning a few hours. Hence, they resort to watching sports highlight videos, including all the major events. Such videos give them the scope of enjoying the thrill of the game in just a few moments.

Below, you will find 5 important tips on creating sports highlight videos.

Plan the Content

Before verging on the path of creating sports highlight videos, you must decide on the things you want to add to the video, along with the flow of the content. Ideally, sports highlight videos need to have the play position, name, weight, height, and various other basic details of the players.

The video should also have a short description of the match along with after-match thoughts. This will add value to the video. Deciding on the right shots to add to the video and the ones you need to skip can be difficult.

For instance, if you are making a video for easy appreciation, you can choose shots that tickle the fancy of people. Nevertheless, if you are making the video for college applications, it is necessary to identify the clips in good form and maintain the same consistently.

Different sources look for different qualities in the players. Therefore, it might be a little difficult to create a single highlight video catering to all the players. Clips of a player trying hard to survive even when the team was in poor condition make a good addition to a sports highlight video.

Your choice of the different video clips you are looking to include in your video will depend on varied factors. The main thing here is you must avoid shaky footage in the video. Shaky clips might result in different complications among the viewers, causing them to completely avoid the video.

Keep the Video Brief

The perfect length for any sports highlight video is approximately 5 minutes, and this can be anywhere between 15 and 30 plays. If you have plans of showcasing the videos to coaches, remember they have very little time in hand.

Hence, make sure your videos allow them to go through your best plays quickly while simultaneously gauging your athletic potential and skills. Keep in mind – if you can bring what the coaches require right on the table, they will follow up, contact you and ask for more sports highlight videos.

Find the Right Kind of Music

Always understand that music can either make or break your sports highlight video. First of all, you must have permission to use royalty-free music in your video.

Therefore, no matter how attractive it is to go for an enticing and soothing sound included in your video, remain cautious by finding the tone and the music that works with the message you are looking to convey.

Music that appeals to the audience will be highly effective. You must keep your target audience in mind when selecting music for your sports highlight video. Conduct proper research on the taste and the preferences of people making up your target audience.

If you think that the music you have chosen might be off-putting for the individuals within the audience, choose some other song.

Use the Right Video Editing Tool

Now, this is something really very important. It will get very difficult for you to create a good quality and attractive sports highlight video without a video editor handy. Use an excellent video editing tool like InVideo for creating a visually appealing and engaging highlight video.

Video editors that come equipped with different video editing tools will be the right choice for creating sports highlight videos quickly and easily. Since they have several features, they help the users in saving time in the editing procedure. Further, the users can come up with brand new and attractive sports highlight videos within minutes.

Some of the most important features you must look out in a video editing tool are easy to use; operated on all the different browsers without issues; features inbuilt tools; carries features for changing pace and motion of videos; has the option of adding voice-overs, media players; features transitions and has options of fine-tuning overall aesthetics of the videos.

Invest Your Time in Making Quality Videos

Starting with the most impressive shots will help you in creating breathtaking sports highlight videos. Once you are using the most impressive shots at the beginning of your video, follow with the clips showcasing important-position-specific skills.

Deciding on the graphics is also an important step here. Going for this step early on will help you choose varied methods and techniques for filming your video. On the whole, you must work the motive of creating top-quality videos that catch attention and convey the intended message.

In order to create high-quality sports highlight videos, you must ensure that the camera or the smartphone you are using for this purpose offers a proper resolution. This will improve the look and even the performance of the video.

Conclusion

That’s it! Follow the tips for creating sports highlight videos above religiously so you will save yourself from overcrowding your schedule. Also, when you follow these tips, you will not have to compromise with your focus on the video. And yes, you will also not have to manage with a poor-quality video.

Creating a good quality sports highlight video will not be a Herculean task for you if you follow the tips above. So, get up and get going!