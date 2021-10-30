Andy Ruiz Jr. trainer taking on AJ, the man he KO’d? – extremely doubtful

October 30th, 2021

Canelo Team

It’s an open secret that Anthony Joshua is considering changing trainers, or at least adding to his team, but Andy Ruiz Jr. coach Eddy Reynoso surely won’t be one.

Reynoso took Ruiz under his wing after the former world heavyweight champion lost to Joshua in a rematch. Ruiz hardly trained and had been unable to focus on the sport after reaching the pinnacle.

Before Reynoso, Manny Robles oversaw Ruiz, and the pair had a very public falling out in the aftermath of Saudi Arabia.

Now, Ruiz looks trimmer, meaner and is on the path to a massive Pay Per View with Deontay Wilder in 2022. It would be an implausible scenario that Reynoso would agree to coach Joshua, the man Ruiz ultimately wants to face again.

ANDY RUIZ JR TRILOGY

“The Destroyer” is hopeful of landing the trilogy fight soon, which would undoubtedly mean Reynoso would give AJ a pass.

Meanwhile, Reynoso is back in the news commenting on the assignment of star-fighter Canelo.

Canelo battles Caleb Plant, and Reynoso will be looking to secure yet another history-making victory.

“I think this is going to be a great fight, one where we unify the 168-pound division,” said Reynoso.

“As we do with every fight, we’re going to work hard in the gym. We’ve always worked hard in the gym.”

CANELO BRAWL

On Canelo and Plant trading blows at the press conference, he added: “I’m a little upset by how things turned out. But in the end, we will settle things in the ring on November 6.

“The offensive language is what offended us the most. We are respectful people, and we move forward from this with our heads held up high.

“Now we are going to train well, win the fight and see what comes next after that.

“There are many people who say things on social media, but then they don’t show up.

“Some people want to take down a whole country and a great athlete that represents his country. They talk a lot of trash.

“You need to work hard, though. You need to have guts to work as hard as we do.”

Ruiz won’t feature on the undercard but is expected back in the ring by the first two months of 2022.

