Ronny Rios, Alexis “Lex” Rocha discuss upcoming November bouts

October 29th, 2021

Golden Boy Promotions

Brothers, and Orange County natives Ronny Rios (33-3, 16KOs) and Alexis “Lex” Rocha (17-1, 11KOs) will hosted a media workout at their gym TKO Boxing Club in Santa Ana, CA.

The contenders were on hand to talk about their upcoming fight while hosting fans, friends, and family to a good showcase of their boxing skills as their prepare for their upcoming matches.

Ronny Rios, is the mandatory challenger for the WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight world titles and will be challenging Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KOs) for the crowns on November 19 as the co-main event of Andrade vs. Quigley, live on DAZN. Alexis “Lex” Rocha will be featured as the co-main event for Munguia vs. Rosado on November 13 at the Honda Center. He will be facing Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia, in a 10-round welterweight fight, also live on DAZN.

Also, in attendance were rising Southern California prospects Alejandro Reyes (4-0, 3KOs) and Jorge Chavez who will be fighting on the Munguia vs. Rosado undercard on November 13 as part of the Golden Boy Fight Night broadcast on Facebook Watch. Alejandro Reyes of Los Angeles will participate in a 4-round super lightweight fight against Osmel Mayorga (2-2, 1KO) of Miami, Fl and San Diego’s, Jorge Chavez, will make his pro-debut in a 4-round super featherweight bout against Mexico City’s Gilberto Aguilar (0-3).

Ronny Rios, Mandatory WBA & IBF World Super Bantamweight Challenger

“I go into every fight with nothing to lose and everything to gain. I don’t care about the hype or the negativity. I am just going in there to get the job don and I am having fun with it.

“I took a break, stopped coming to the gym for 6 months, but deep down inside I missed it. I spoke to my wife and I told her ‘I feel like I can still do it. I feel like the passion is still there.’

“Obviously, I have the experience. I have been doing this for such a long time. I am going to go out there, execute it, and whatever people have to say, let them say it. It doesn’t affect me.

“I am in full ‘camp life’ mode. Alexis and I are working out together, resting together, we are completely focused.

“You can’t over think these fights anymore. A lot of people don’t know and fighters don’t talk about what goes on behind closed doors. The mental battles we face with doubt and nerves, all that stuff can start to creep up. Now, for me, it’s whatever. I have nothing to loose, this next fight I have everything to gain.

“The game plan is to win. That is all that matters.”

Alexis “Lex” Rocha, Welterweight Contender

“I am happy to be back at the Honda Center, fighting in my hometown. Last time I fought at the Honda Center, it took me by surprise the fan base that came out to support me. It was an electrifying night. I feel that this time around there will be more fans so I am excited.

“I am in a good mental space. I believe in myself more and I am not holding myself back. My confidence has skyrocketed since my last fight. The fans will see that on November 13.

“You have to move on from fights. I take the good and the bad and I move forward. That’s really shaped me into the fighter I am today.”

Alejando Reyes, Lightweight Prospect

“I keep working in the gym and listen to my trainers. You never stop learning. I have four fights under me and I still have a lot room to improve and grow.

“It’s a blessing to be at West Boxing Club, the gym is well known and has been around for a long time. The gym backing me, as well as my friends and family, pushes me to train harder and put on a great show for everyone.

Jorge Chavez, Featherweight Prospect

“My pro-debut is a long time coming, I am very excited. I am soon to be ‘The Pride of San Diego.’

“I got go put in the work and proved that I deserve this opportunity. I have been sparring with Ronny Rios and Alexis Rocha and they have taught me a few things, some veteran moves. It takes more than just conditioning to be up there fighting a world champion.

Munguia vs. Rosado is a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “The Official Beer of Boxing,” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, November 13, and live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico, starting at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Rios vs. Akhmadaliev is a 12-round fight for the WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight World Championships. The event will be the co-main event to Andrade vs. Quigley, presented by Matchroom Boxing in association with Golden Boy, live on DAZN on November 19.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Rosado are on sale now and are priced at $250, $150, $100, and $50 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Please note that California Department of Health guidelines and other protocols relating to admission requirements may be in place for this event, which may include a requirement that all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status.

Tickets for Rios vs. Akhmadaliev, are on sale now starting at $30 not including applicable service charges and are available via ticketmaster.com. Media interested in covering this event in New Hampshire can apply for credentials using this link: https://form.jotform.com/212764468829369