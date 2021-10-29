Matchroom sign ‘Black Thunder’ Caoimhin Agyarko to roster

October 29th, 2021

Undefeated Belfast Middleweight talent Caoimhin Agyarko has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

‘Black Thunder’ (9-0, 6 KOs) harbours dreams of becoming Ireland’s first ever black World Champion and the 24-year-old former Holy Trinity amateur standout believes he now has the perfect team around him to achieve his goals after signing a management deal with STN Sports in September.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Agyarko. “I’m really excited about this next chapter in my career. I believe my manager Paul Ready has got me the perfect opportunity to showcase my skills and I have full belief that Matchroom will make me the first black Irish World Champion.”

“I’m delighted to welcome the exciting and dangerous Middleweight talent Caoimhin Agyarko to the Matchroom ranks,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Caoimhin has a real viciousness to his fighting style and is sure to be a fan favourite for DAZN viewers all around the world. ‘Black Thunder’ has a remarkable story and I look forward to guiding him towards some huge nights in Belfast.”

“I’m delighted to have secured this deal for Caoimhin,” said Director of STN Sports Paul Ready. “He’s a special fighter who can box and fight – those who don’t know about him soon will and are in for a treat. Special thanks to Shaun Palmer at Matchroom for the smooth process with this deal. Belfast we are coming!”