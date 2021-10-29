Caleb Plant teams with Shoe Palace for elementary school giveaway

October 29th, 2021

Tyre Grannemann

Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) and Shoe Palace teamed up to gift 70 students with brand new shoes at Plant’s former elementary school, East Cheatham, ahead of his highly anticipated 168-pound title showdown against Mexican superstar, four-division world champion and unified WBC/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) taking place Saturday, November, 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Plant was selected as a role model by East Cheatham’s third-grade class, aligning with the class’ boxing theme, which serves as way to motivate each student to put their best foot forward.

The walls inside the gymnasium were decorated with vibrant colored pages by the class that read Plant’s motto, “Live An Unbelievable Life” along with stacked shoe boxes, and a hung projector with a video message by the champ himself, who reminisced on his days walking the halls at East Cheatham and the amount of sacrifice and hard work it took for him to become successful saying, “No matter what it is, find what it is you love in life and put your all into it and you can achieve whatever it is you dream of.”

John Mersho, CEO at Shoe Palace, who have been long-time sponsors of Plant stated, “We are beyond happy to see Caleb’s growth into everything that he has said he was going to be. From day one till today, Caleb has always represented exactly what we stand for: hard work, loyalty, and most important, family. We’ve supported Caleb on his journey, and we will continue to do all we can to support everything he represents.”

Plant’s Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Elizabeth Meyers, reflected on the IBF champion’s success from his days at East Cheatham to where he is today. “Thinking about Caleb as one of my former kindergarten students, I remember a happy, fun, ENERGETIC and smart little boy,” said Meyers.

“He got along with everyone and possessed an extremely sweet spirit. He always had that look in his eyes that said he was ready for whatever the day would bring. He brought fun and excitement wherever he went. I am so proud that he is still that fun, energetic and sweet-spirited boy all grown up and sending love right back to his hometown community of Ashland City. WE ARE SO VERY PROUD OF YOU, CALEB!”