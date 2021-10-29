Abass Baraou returns Dec 3 to face Meriton Karaxha

October 29th, 2021

German Super Welterweight star Abass Baraou (10-1, 7 KOs) returns to the ring on December 3 to face Meriton Karaxha (29-5-3, 10 KOs) as part of a huge night of action in Ilsenberg, Germany that also features the IBF European Middleweight Title showdown between Denis Radovan and Brian Rose.

With two of the country’s brightest boxing talents already confirmed and more names to be announced soon, December 3 marks the return of big-time boxing to Germany, and the first in a series of high-profile events to be promoted by Wasserman Boxing and major global boxing and media company Probellum.

Last time out Baraou, who is trained by renowned British coach Adam Booth, scored a devastating first round knockout, handing Jay Spencer his first ever stoppage loss with an impressive display in Klagenfurt, Austria on September 10. Returning to winning ways following a contentious loss to former World Champion Jack Culcay, the 27-year-old from Berlin can now continue his World Title charge as he tests his skills against the Belgium-based Albanian Karaxha.

“I‘m happy to be fighting in Germany again” said Baraou. “Having my fans and my family there motivates me even more. I‘ve been in training since my last fight so I feel great and excited to deliver another great performance in the ring. We can expect great shows in Germany now with Wasserman Boxing working together with Probellum, so get ready and I’ll see you soon!”

“First and foremost, I am extremely honoured to have the opportunity to fight against a world class opponent like Baraou” said ‘Mr T.N.T’ Karaxha, who is unbeaten in his last 13 contests. “Together with my team I am leaving for a training camp and for the next 5 weeks all my focus will be on this fight. I am coming to Germany to win and I strongly believe I will!’

“Together with our friends and partners at Probellum, we will be delivering big international fights in Germany for German boxers,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland. “Denis Radovan versus Brian Rose is a great fight generating a lot of interest, and now we are thrilled to add Abass Baraou against Meriton Karaxha to the bill. A future German World Champion against an explosive Albanian. This is the type of boxing Germany has missed during the pandemic, but now we’re back and bigger than before.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Wasserman Boxing on this huge event in Germany, and the addition of Abass Baraou vs. Meriton Karaxha makes it even bigger,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “Germany can look forward to some massive shows over the next year, and having big names like Denis Radovan, Brian Rose and now Abass Baraou on the card next month is just the start of what is going to be a very exciting period.”

Tickets for the Wasserman Boxing and Probellum event on December 3 in Ilsenburg are available via www.eventim.de/artist/internationale-boxgala