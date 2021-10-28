Michael Magnesi US debut opponent confirmed for Nov 11

October 28th, 2021

Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 40, in association with DiBella Entertainment, will feature an undefeated and reigning World Champion in the featured fight on November 11, 2021.

Making his United States debut, undefeated IBO Super Featherweight World Champion MICHAEL “LONE WOLF” MAGNESI (Lazio, Italy, 19-0, 11 KO’s) will face off against EUGENE “RAMBO” LAGOS (Bukidnon, Philippines, 16-5-3, 11 KO’s) in a 10-round non-title match.

Magnesi crosses the Atlantic for the first time, having recently forged an exclusive co-promotional agreement with New York Boxing Hall of Fame Promoters, JOE DEGUARDIA, of Star Boxing, and LOU DIBELLA, of DiBella Entertainment. With the powerful New York Italian duo of DeGuardia and DiBella, the Italian Champion is poised to become a New York sensation.

DeGuardia, CEO of Star Boxing, had this to say about the signing, “We are thrilled to have signed Italian sensation Michael Magnesi and to feature him on our ‘Rockin’ Fights’ series. Michael is skilled, exciting and marketable and I look forward working with his manager Davide Buccioni and my longtime friend Lou DiBella in making him a NY favorite. We expect big things over the next few years for Michael. Come watch him up close at the Paramount on November 11. There is no better venue to see the action.”

“I am happy to be working with my paesano, Joe DeGuardia, and manager Davide Buccioni, in promoting Michael Magnesi, the reigning IBO Super Featherweight Champion, going forward,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “If Magnesi performs as we expect him to on November 11, against Eugene Lagos, he will be defending his IBO title in his next fight. Pound-for-pound, we think that Magnesi is the best fighter out of Italy today and now we’re getting a chance to show him off to US boxing fans.”

Alongside his IBO World Champion status, Magnesi has formerly held the Italian National, IBF Mediterranean, WBC International Silver and IBO Intercontinental Super Featherweight Championships.

The undercard for “Rockin’ Fights 40” will be announced later this week. Be sure to get your tickets NOW as they have been moving rapidly since Star Boxing announced the November 11th date for “Rockin’ Fights 40”. Doors will open at 7PM