Return of The Bronze Bomber: Deontay Wilder the two-weight champion?

October 28th, 2021

Deontay Wilder remains in with a shot of becoming a two-weight world champion after being confirmed by the WBC as the number-one-rated heavyweight.

“The Bronze Bomber” has options aplenty, as skated over previously. Every top-division fighter at Premier Boxing Champions is a potential return opponent.

Charles Martin and Robert Helenius look no-brainers for Wilder’s return. Cuban Frank Sanchez is an outside chance.

But would Wilder still consider attempting to become a two-division ruler?

It’s something World Boxing News has discussed prior. We know Wilder can undoubtedly make the weight now that cruiserweight is firmly out of bounds.

When the World Boxing Council confirmed the formation of a new super-cruiserweight division, aka ‘Bridgerweight”, Wilder said a firm no to any future challenge.

“If it’s specifically designed for me and to be the face of it, I decline,” he pointed out to Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. “My career is to be a heavyweight. That’s what I got in it for, and that’s what I’m going to end with [when I hang them up].

“Guys always outweigh me. In my last fight, I was 231. So as far as putting on weight, that’s not a difficult part of me.

“My power makes up for all that. I have too much power for a weight class that low. I should be exempt from that.”

Even with that statement, Wilder said a few years ago that one of his choices before retirement would be to move down to 200 pounds and win that belt.

Due to his trilogy with Tyson Fury and putting on so much weight for that saga, it would now be impossible for Wilder to make 200 pounds safely.

DEONTAY WILDER – BRIDGERWEIGHT

However, the formation of the 224 division gives ample opportunity to compete at bridgerweight. Either now or before Wilder hangs up his gloves.

Oscar Rivas became the first-ever champion at the weight when defeating Ryan Rozicki recently. It begs the question, ‘would Deontay Wilder be interested in challenging for that title now?’

He could get down to bridgerweight quickly to face-off against Rivas. Wilder could be back in time to battle Andy Ruiz Jr. or perhaps for the vacant green and gold belt if Fury leaves it behind at the end of 2022.

It’s certainly an option to be considered and should by no means get thrown entirely off the table.

What would be more productive for Wilder?

Would it be better to become a two-weight world champion against Rivas or go through the motions against Martin or Helenius?

Big decisions need to get thrashed out before Wilder makes an expected return to action in the first half of 2022.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.