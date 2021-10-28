David Benavidez discusses Jose Uzcategui, Canelo vs. Plant

October 28th, 2021

Esther Lin

Unbeaten two-time world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez and his older brother, longtime contender José Benavídez, previewed their respective showdowns before they enter in the ring in their hometown of Phoenix, Ariz.

on Saturday, November 13 live on SHOWTIME in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Footprint Center.

David will battle former champion José Uzcátegui in a super middleweight title eliminator bout that headlines the event, while José faces Argentina’s Francisco Emanuel Torres in the 10-round co-main event. The Benavídez brothers have their sights set on impressing their hometown fans in long-awaited homecoming bouts November 13, which will mark their first time entering the ring in Phoenix since 2015.

Here is what the Benavídez brothers, plus their father and trainer Jose Benavídez Sr., had to say from training camp in North Hollywood, California:

DAVID BENAVÍDEZ

“Everything has been amazing in camp. We’re sparring 12-13 rounds and running six or seven miles a day. I’ve worked very hard and I can’t wait to put on a show November 13.

“Uzcátegui is a tough competitor and he was a former world champion, so I have to give him that respect. There are big fights on the horizon for me, so I have to prepare accordingly for Uzcátegui.

“I feel like I’m the better fighter. I have the better skills, more power, more speed and I’m hungrier too. It’s going to be a great night for my team. I feel like I’m going to go in there and get the knockout victory.

“A lot of people in Phoenix are excited for this one. I’m excited to go back. The timing is perfect. For me, this is the biggest fight of my career. I’m ready for anything that comes my way November 13.

“We’re just focused on Uzcátegui, but of course there are bigger fights for me in the future. If I win this fight, I’m in the number one spot for whoever wins between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

“Facing Canelo would be a huge fight in the super middleweight division, but I have to go out there on November 13 and get this victory first.

“Right now, with the level I’m at, the fighters that I’m seeking to fight are champions and former champions. Whether it’s Canelo, Plant or Jermall Charlo, I feel like we’re all going to end up facing each other at some point.

“Canelo vs. Plant is a great fight for the division. It’s a fight where both guys have a lot to prove. Those kinds of fights tend to bring the best out of everybody. There’s a lot of pressure and a lot of glory on the line, so I feel like they’re going to be the best they’ve ever been. I’m going to be ready for the winner next.

“I’ve been a pro for eight years already. I just want the biggest fights out there. This is the level I’ve been working to get to for a long time, and we’re finally here at this moment. I want to fight the best of the best and prove myself. I want to show that I’m the best super middleweight in the world.

“Uzcátegui is strong and he has a will to win, but I just believe that I have the better skill set. These are the types of fighters that I need to test myself against. It’s definitely going to be a war, but I’m going to come out on top.”

JOSÉ BENAVÍDEZ

“It feels great to be on this card with my brother, and to be making my comeback in my hometown. There’s going to be a lot of support for me. It’s a great feeling and I’m looking forward to giving my fans a great outcome.

“I had to take a break, but now I have a different kind of mindset. I just want to keep fighting, training and staying ready. I want to get to the top of the super welterweight division.

“The delay has just given me more time to train, more time to get stronger and more time to get ready. I’ve just been making the most of it.

“I’m going to be an animal on fight night. I’m coming for everything. I’m hungry. I’ve been out of the ring for years, so I need to make a statement. That’s what I’m looking to do November 13.

“We have a great team here. We all came from nothing and we all started this journey at the same time. We learned day by day and that’s what makes our bond strong. Without my team, I wouldn’t be boxing.

“I have a lot of friends, family and fans who are coming out for my return. That’s really what’s motivating me. I’m happy that people still want to see me in the ring.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent, and I honestly don’t care, because I’m taking him down. No matter who they put in front of me, good luck to them.

“After my fight, which I’m going to end early, I’m going to be ready to walk out with my brother and support him for his fight.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with my wife and my two daughters during this time off because there were so many things I wasn’t able to be around for earlier in my career. It’s been amazing but I’m excited to be back. I still have a lot to prove.”

JOSÉ BENAVÍDEZ SR., David and José’s Father and Trainer

“David is looking very strong right now. With every fight he gets stronger and stronger and matures more and more. He’s just getting his man strength, so I think everyone is going to see something spectacular November 13.

“Words can’t even describe how it feels to be coming back to Phoenix training my two sons for this big show. It’s something I’ve only dreamed of. Now it’s happening, and we’re super excited.

“I always have to continue adjusting and growing as a trainer. I have to understand that these are grown men now. I had to stop thinking of them as my little kids. I’m always trying to learn more so that I can support their careers as best I can.

“I’m super proud of Jose for getting to this point after his injury. Everything he does now is just extra, it’s up to him to stay focused and work hard. He’s very strong both physically and mentally and that’s why I never gave up on him.

“We’ve been dedicating ourselves and sacrificing every day so that we can give our people in Phoenix a really good show. They’re going to get an exciting night and I can’t wait.”