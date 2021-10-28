Rib injury KO’s Barrera vs Castillo exhibition / Don King reveals next move

October 28th, 2021

Former world champion José Luis Castillo is out of his forthcoming clash with fellow boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera, while Don King has revealed his next move.

A rib injury during a sparring session temporarily prevents former world champion Castillo, from exhibiting his skills against Hall of Famer Barrera.

The pair were due to meet in an exhibition scheduled on October 29 at the Arena Theater in Houston, Texas.

With insufficient time for full recovery due to medical safety, the promoter Boxing Showcase has postponed the exhibition further to be designated.

The event’s objective is to raise funds for and support amateur boxing.

The fights agreed for the third day of the National tournament, “The Big Belt Championship.” It will be rescheduled for November for the semi-final stage.

DON KING

In other news, a cruiserweight world title fight is set to go down with a famous boxing promoter at the helm.

Don King has put together another blockbuster championship fight pitting WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Junior Makabu and the number one challenger, WBC Silver Champion Thabiso Mchunu.

King represents Makabu. He agreed with Mchunu’s representatives on the 12-round championship fight to be held in the next two months.

“This is going to be one action packed championship fight,” said King. “They are both warriors. This battle could result in one of the best championship fights of the year.”

Makabu (28-2 with 25 KOs) is from the Democratic Republic of The Congo. He defended his championship in his hometown of Kinshasa.

Makabu stopped Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Durodola with two solid left hooks in the seventh round last December. Makabu has won his last nine decisions.

He won the vacant title on Jan. 31, 2020, winning a unanimous decision against Michael Cieslak.

MCHUNU

Thabiso (23-5, 13 KOs) hails from South Africa and is nicknamed “The Rock.” He became the WBC Silver Titlist unanimously won over Denis Lebedev on Dec. 21, 2019.

He last defended his title earlier this year. Mchunu scored another unanimous victory over Evgeny Tishchenko on March 27, 2021. Thabiso has won his last four fights.

