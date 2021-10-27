Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. ticket information

October 27th, 2021

Tickets for the unification clash between WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine World Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosas are on sale now as the bitter foes clash at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27, live worldwide on DAZN.

Lopez (16-0 12 KOs) defends his titles for the first time having ripped them from Ukrainian superstar Vasiliy Lomachenko in a sublime performance in Las Vegas in October 2020.

That stand out win for the unbeaten 24 year old who put ‘The Takeover’ into full effect with that win, and heads home to New York to fight for the seventh time at the storied Manhattan venue.

Kambosas (19-0 10 KOs) is out to make that homecoming a miserable one though and the Australian has no qualms about heading into hostile territory, having beaten former World ruler Lee Selby in London in October 2020 to land the IBF mandatory spot and is no stranger to Madison Square Garden having beaten Mickey Bey via split decision on the night that Lopez destroyed Richard Commey inside two rounds in the Big Apple in December 2019.

The undercard for the stellar main event on November 27 will be released this week.

In order to attend the event, all guests age 12 and older must provide proof of COVID19 vaccination and an appropriate ID matching the name on the vaccination documentation.

COVID-19 vaccination means having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending. Guests may also show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult. Proof of vaccination must be directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination and can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or by using the New York State Excelsior Pass or NYC COVID Safe App.

Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask. Everyone else (including children ages 2-11) must wear a face covering while inside the venue, except while actively eating or drinking.

Government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change. For more information, please search your event on msg.com.