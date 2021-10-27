The 37-0 middleweight waiting pounce on Gennadiy Golovkin and Co.

October 27th, 2021

All the talk is about Gennadiy Golovkin possibly unifying the middleweight division against Ryota Murata, but there’s a former world champion on the prowl at 160.

Once rejected by the California State Athletic Commission as a last-minute opponent for Golovkin in 2018, former super-welterweight king Jaime Munguia is acclimatized to the division.

The Golden Boy aims to prove it against Gabriel Rosado on November 13. If successful, as expected, the Mexican will then be a keen viewer as GGG and Murata trade blows over the New Year.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Although wary of a rejuvenated Rosado, Munguia is already thinking of the next step and huge bouts with Golovkin, Sergiy Derveyanchenko, or Danny Jacobs.

“Yes, I won a world title at 24. But also, all these years, I have gained a lot of experience,” said Munguia. “I feel like my boxing has improved, and we are ready for bigger challenges.

“After Rosado, there has been a lot of talk about a fight with [Derevyanchenko], Jacobs, and Golovkin.”

On the Rosado test, he added: “Well, I think he is a good challenge for me. I have always seen him fight great fighters.

“So we were really interested when we got offered the fight. I think this will be a great fight for all fight fans and a great fight for me.

“Our strategy right now is to focus on working on my general boxing skills. Making sure I keep my distance, keeping my hands up.

“We noticed that Rosado had an excellent right punch in his last fight, so we want to prepare to prevent him from giving him that advantage.

“We have been working a lot on my speed and making sure I can move.”

Pointing to an age-old fighting rivalry, Munguia expects fireworks next month.

“This is going to be a fun night, a night full of punches. It will be a war. Everyone knows that Mexico vs. Puerto Rico is always a great fight.

“I honestly see a very motivated Gabe Rosado. He is strong and willing to give a good fight.

“I can assure you that we will leave everything in the ring and bring something great on fight night.”

