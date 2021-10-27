“Marvelous” Mykquan Williams reflects of highs and lows in 2021

October 27th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (16-0-1, 7 KOs) has been on a long, strange trip in 2021, starting with his career-defining victory to date last January, unfortunately, followed by a car accident resulting in a wrist injury, leading to the entrepreneurial launch of his “Marvelous” merchandise and products, and last Thursday he became a father for the first time.

“It’s been very frustrating,” Williams said about his injury. “This is what I do; I’m a fighter. At times it has been hard, and I’ve been frustrated the entire time. I’m eager to fight again, but I need to be patient. When the time is right and I’m back 100-percent, I’ll be back in the ring, hopefully, early next year. Now, I have to build-up my wrist, strength-wise.”

Williams was in a car accident this past March 5th, in which he suffered a dislocated right wrist, popped into place that evening in the trauma unit. The next morning, Williams underwent surgery to insert four pins, which left him in a splint for 11 weeks, until the pins were removed May 15th. Therapy and exercises were all he could do, no boxing at all, until he returned to training, and he threw his first punch only three weeks ago.

When a boxer suffers a serious injury to his hands like Williams, it often leaves questions about his or her boxing future. No different for “Marvelous” Mykquan, as he admits.

“Personally,” Williams explained, “I worry about coming back close to where I was, but I keep faith and keep working. People have been very supportive. Sometimes I think about not being able to box again, but I try not to think about that, but that is positioned in my mind.”

“We’re in no rush,” Williams’ head trainer Paul Cichon noted. “We’re doing exactly what his doctors are saying. I believe he’ll be back stronger, and more focused than ever now that he has a son to consider. I think he’ll be back strong in 2022.”

Williams has taken advantage of his downtime to launch his “Marvelous Chili,” as well as a “Marvelous” clothing line and gear, and he’s also looking into purchasing property.

His is life was dramatically altered this past Thursday, when his girlfriend, Zuleyma, delivered his son, Attikus Williams, who weighed in at, as a ring announcer would say, a fit and ready 9-pounds.

As he prepares for his comeback, Williams and Cichon will promote an amateur show November 20th at a venue to be determined.

“We’re hosting the show to help kids at our gym, Manchester ROCS (in CT),” the DiBella Entertainment promoted Williams remarked. “We want to do a couple a year.”

The 23-year-old Williams has already overcome the murder of his father when Mykquan was only one, in addition to having his family house burned to the ground 10 years later. A dislocated wrist has no chance of making him less than “Marvelous.”