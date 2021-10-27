Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan WBA purse bid set for Nov 1

October 27th, 2021

A statement on the current mandatory situation between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan got handed to WBN on Wednesday.

It read as follows:

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for the featherweight title fight between the British Leigh Wood and the Irish Michael Conlan to Purse Bid next Monday, November 1st.

Once the deadline for negotiations was over, and there was no agreement from the parties, the committee decided to open the fight to purse bid on November 1, via zoom. The bidding had been prevously scheduled for October 11, but both teams requested an extension and even with that deadline the parties could not agree on the fight.

The pioneer body sent the formal communication to all involved and the minimum bid will be US $ 120,000, and the disbursement will be 55% for the champion Wood and 45% for the challenger Conlan.

The mandatory fight is part of the title reduction plan and the 126 lbs. champion will have to fight Conlan, who was the interim champion before the vacancy of all these belts. The winner of the bout must next face Mexican Leo Santa Cruz, who is the Super Champion of the division.