Joe Joyce could face Tyson Fury if WBC reaffirm Dillian Whyte ruling

October 27th, 2021

World Boxing News understands that Frank Warren will push for Joe Joyce fighting Tyson Fury next in the UK if the WBC rules out Dillian Whyte.

Due to the circumstances surrounding Whyte’s pullout of a fight with Otto Wallin, the WBC faced calls to consider a ruling in the matter.

Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita is raging at the fact Whyte was able to scrap the fight at a whim when a two-week-old shoulder injury caused the Briton further bother in training.

The WBC had only recently ordered that the winner of Whyte vs. Wallin challenged Fury.

“We want the fight rescheduled to make sure it happens,” Wallin told World Boxing News.

“It’s a huge letdown when it happened that they canceled the fight like this. I’ve been training very hard and had my mind into this. This is a big letdown.

“(Whyte) should not be rewarded by being able to next fight Tyson Fury without following the order from the WBC and participating in that fight (with Wallin).

“The WBC made an order that the winner of Whyte versus Wallin will fight Tyson Fury. Now, instead of suffering repercussions, he’s maybe rewarded.”

Whyte has since dismissed any notion of rescheduling against Wallin, bringing into question his desire to fight the Swede whatsoever.

“All he does is cry. He and [promoter Dmitriy] Salita cry like babies. Crying he’s lost £15,000 on training camp. I spent ten times the amount of that on training camp,” Whyte told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“But I said if we managed it, got an injection before the fight, I’ll fight. I didn’t want to pull out. But no, because you get idiots like Salita and Wallin talking crap.

“Wallin was a hand-picked cherry. He wasn’t voluntary. He was just someone I picked.”

Now, if the WBC agrees with Salita, Whyte could face an order to battle Wallin. This scenario would leave Fury free to meet a voluntary contender.

Joyce is ranked number three with the World Boxing Council and in a solid spot. And not to mention the fact that he has the same promoter as Fury.

Despite friendly banter between the former sparring partners, Warren would love nothing more than to see Fury in a homecoming collision with Joyce in London at some point in the spring.

CHAMPION: TYSON FURY

INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – OCT 2021

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

4 Luis Ortiz Cuba

5 Joseph Parker New Zealand

6 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

7 Michael Hunter US

8 Agit Kabayel Germany

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

11 Tony Yoka France

12 Dereck Chisora GB

13 Robert Helenius Finland

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

15 Charles Martin US

