Floyd Mayweather CEO names ‘perfect’ new trainer for Anthony Joshua

October 27th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua is on the lookout for additions to his coaching team, and Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe has the perfect man for the job.

Ellerbe sees Steven “Breadman” Edwards as the best trainer out there for Joshua, aiming to bounce back from another bad defeat.

Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in September on home soil in London. The Briton looked bereft of ideas as the slick Ukrainian boxed his head off.

Usyk almost stopped Joshua in the final round, too, only for a few seconds to get shaved off the last bell to save the former champion from further embarrassment.

With a fresh outlook much-needed for the two-weight world champion, he recently spent time doing the rounds in America.

He met with Eddy Reynoso, Robert Garcia, and others. Also, former Mike Tyson coach Ronnie Shields. However, Shields was surprised when seeing Joshua up close.

“The first thing he told me when he came here, he told me ‘listen, I know people don’t think I’m a dog, I’m just a pure boxer, look I’m going to be a dog in this next fight.’ And that’s his words,” Shields told Tha Boxing Voice.

“I just pointed out some things that I thought he should have done that he didn’t do. There’s something I was showing him that he said, ‘man, I never got taught to do this [by anyone].’

“It surprises me that a guy who was the heavyweight champion of the world doesn’t know certain things,” he added.

BREADMAN

Taking Julian Williams to glory in the 154 division, Edwards is highly-respected and knowledgeable in boxing.

Whether he’d be considered or consider taking on a mammoth job like training Joshua to defeat Usyk is another story, though.

Joshua has it all to do versus Usyk. It could turn out to be a challenging job convincing any high-profile coaches to try to make the necessary improvements needed to beat Usyk.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

But who knows? – Edwards certainly could fit the bill, or perhaps even Floyd Mayweather himself?

Mayweather recently appeared at Joshua’s win over Pulev and has offered to train Deontay Wilder previously.

The three-belt heavyweight king gets widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation. Fans and media alike want to see Mr. “I am Feel” in the ring with Tyson Fury to see who is the best technician of their time.

