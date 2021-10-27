Despite the short notice, Eric Molina promises Alen Babic knockout

October 27th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Eric Molina has confidently predicted that he will become the first man to defeat fast-rising Croatian Heavyweight contender Alen Babic when they collide in a scheduled eight-round contest on the undercard of Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee at The O2 in London this Saturday October 30, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘Drummer Boy’ (28-7, 20 KOs) gave Fabio Wardley the toughest test of his career at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar earlier this year and heads into his clash with Babic on the back of a third-round knockout win over Alejandro de la Torre in August.

The two-time World Title challenger from Texas, USA has shared the ring with a who’s who in the Heavyweight division, including losses to Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, and insists that he isn’t intimidated in the slightest by ‘The Savage’s’ threats and warnings.

“It’s really not easy to travel as far as we do at short notice, but I firmly believe that I have what it takes to knock this guy out on Saturday,” said Molina. “I look at him as a reckless fighter. I look at him as somebody that has no respect for the Heavyweight division. This Heavyweight division has a very brutal way of humbling fighters at different times.

“It’s a tough lesson that a lot of fighters have to learn. I’ve learnt it, Anthony Joshua has learnt it, Deontay Wilder has learnt it, the best of the best have learnt it. Babic is going to have to learn that one day to respect this division.

“He could throw 100 punches in one round. He’s going to need to throw 100 punches to get me out of there in one round. I’ve just got to thrown one punch. One punch and I will devastatingly knock him out. Whatever he thinks in his mind is up to him, I just focus on my energy and my short camp. I know exactly that I’ve got to do.

“I’m not here to talk and I’m not here to prove anything. My resume speaks for itself. I’ve been in with the best. This guy doesn’t intimidate me. I don’t lose any sleep about this fight at all. We’re working on a specific technique to really knock this guy out. I think he gives me every opportunity to do that.

“I want him to be as confident as possible. I want him to be as cocky as possible. I don’t even want to warn him with what I’m coming with. It’s pointless. I’ve been that guy in the division. I want him to feel it on Saturday, and then I want him to understand. He has never been hit by somebody like me. He is going to get hit really hard on Saturday. We’re going to see what he’s really got.”