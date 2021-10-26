World Boxing Association damned if they do and damned if they don’t

October 26th, 2021

World Boxing News decided to reinstate the World Boxing Association on Monday, nine months after declassifying the organization as a sanctioning body.

Looking at the evidence of the months previously where the WBA made several significant changes, it was the right thing to do.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza has overseen many changes to the title situation, which will eventually mean just one sole champion in each division.

When WBN made the original decision, this was the top argument. Now, there are apparent flaws in the rankings and judging systems with the WBA, but the same can get said about many officials who score fights.

Generally, this is not a single sanctioning body problem. Therefore, WBN acted accordingly.

But the WBA seems damned if they do something about what has been their most significant bone of contention. The recent request by 147-pound ruler Yordenis Ugas to face Errol Spence is the main one.

Ugas wanted to fight Spence in a three-belt unification. The WBA, however, wants the Cuban to be involved in the process to rectify the belt situation.

Despite previously calling for straps to get sorted into one per division, some complaints arose about not allowing Ugas a unification.

You can’t have it both ways.

Let’s get the titles down to one per division, like the WBO and IBF. Then we can see unifications in abundance.

As the debate rumbles on, the World Boxing Association released further information on their intentions at welterweight, one of the most bulked weight classes for titles.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion, Jamal James, will defend his title against Russian Radzhab Butaev next Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION BOX-OFF

“The bout will mark the beginning of the WBA-mandated Box off. Therefore, it means the first step towards a single champion in the category.

“The winner of the fight must fight next to the winner of the Yordenis Ugas vs. Eimantas Stanionis bout. This fight should take place in the next few months.

“James will be making the first defense of his belt. The American defeated Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision in August 2008 to become the interim champion. Subsequently, in January of this year, he was elevated to champion of the category.

“The 33-year-old fighter is one of the lankiest fighters at 147 pounds. His 1.88 cm height makes him a tough fighter who knows how to use distance to keep opponents at bay.

“Butaev, on the other hand, is very motivated to get the opportunity he was hoping for next.

“The 27-year-old Russian faced Alexander Besputin for the world title back in November 2019. Although Besputin was awarded the victory on the ring, the WBA changed the result to a No Decision after testing positive for banned substances.

“Since then, Butaev has been waiting for his deserved opportunity. The ideal time for him has come at this moment.

“He will try to use his aggressive boxing to corner James and take the belt from him.

“All the promotional activities leading up to the fight will take place this week. On Friday will be the weigh-in ceremony.

“James has a record of 27 wins, one loss, and 12 knockouts, while Butaev has 13 wins, one loss, and ten knockouts.”

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.