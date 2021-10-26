Prospect Jalan Walker scores second round stoppage over Ernesto Guerrero

October 26th, 2021

Heralded featherweight prospect Jalan Walker remained undefeated with a 2nd round stoppage over 64-fight veteran Ernesto Guerrero on Friday night at The Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.

Guerrero was game during the first round as he came out swinging. But the 19 year-old sent the 32 year old veteran to the floor with a vicious body shot, before blasting him with another hard body shot that put Guerrero down for a 2nd time and Guerrero did not get up.

The win raised Walker, of Los Angeles to 10-0-1 with nine knockouts. This was Walker’s fourth fight of 2021.

“My opponent was a tough veteran with over 60 fights, so this experience will serve me greatly in the years to come,” said Walker

Walker is managed by Rene Symonds and Clement Kwan of Waterfront Management, and is a promotional free agent.