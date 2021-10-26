Brian Rose to face Denis Radovan after Sergio Martinez controversy

October 26th, 2021

Brian Rose is quickly back in the ring following a controversial loss to boxing legend Sergio Martinez earlier this year.

The Blackpool man heads returns to action on December 3 in Ilsenburg, Germany.

Denis Radovan (14-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his IBF European Middleweight Title against former the World Title Challenger who is now (32-7-1, 8 KOs).

This is the first in a series of high-profile events that will take place in Germany following a ground breaking new partnership between powerhouse promoter Wasserman Boxing, formerly Team Sauerland, and major global boxing and media company Probellum that is set to galvanise German boxing.

Radovan, who is undefeated in fifteen professional contests, will make the first defence of the IBF belt he claimed with a unanimous points win over Nuhu Lawal in September 2020. The exciting fighter from Cologne can expect a tough test as he takes on former British champion and World Title Challenger Rose.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring,” said Radovan. “My opponent is very experienced. He has fought at a high level and shared the ring with many world class boxers. I am expecting hard fight but I will be well prepared and ready to defend my title.”

“Following successful shows in Austria, England and Latvia in the last few weeks, we can’t wait to get things started again in Germany,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland. “This is the first of many events we will stage in partnership with Probellum that will help bring German boxing back to the glory days. Fans in Ilsenburg can look forward to an incredible night of boxing on December 3, full of great match ups, exciting fights and world class fighters.”

“This is what we hoped for from our partnership with Wasserman Boxing: the joint implementation of events that promise excitement and high-quality boxing,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “I look forward to seeing rising German star Denis Radovan and further fights that will be announced soon. This is just the beginning of our new partnership; we look forward to many more events together with Wasserman Boxing.”

Tickets for December 3 in Ilsenburg go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, October 27) and are available via www.eventim.de and www.reservix.de.