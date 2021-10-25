Teofimo Lopez hurts the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ with massive body shot

October 25th, 2021

Teofimo Lopez took a massive body shot from none other than Thor Bjornsson, the former World’s Strongest Man title-holder and Game of Thrones’ Mountain’.

Lopez and Bjornsson arranged a friendly ‘Body Shot Challenge’ between them working out in the gym, but there seemed to be no holding back.

Bjornsson let rip with a huge left hand as Lopez clenched, landing square in the solar plexus of the undisputed lightweight champion.

Taking it well, Lopez gave a nod of approval to Bjornsson, who himself has become a boxer of late.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ SHOT

Then allowing Lopez to have his crack, Bjornsson seemed to be a little more hurt by “The Takeover” than the other way around.

“David vs. Goliath! Went punch for punch with the World’s Strongest Man!” – declared Lopez.

With a first title defense approaching against George Kambosos Jr. on November 27th in New York, Lopez enjoyed the welcome break from the intensity.

The 2020 WBN Fighter of the Year is favored to triumph over the rugged Australian. Hopes are that he’ll then set up a potential battle with Matchroom’s Devin Haney in 2022.

BJORNSSON

Regarding Bjornsson, the WSM competitor-turned fighter was due to face Strongman rival Eddie Hall in September. An injury to Hall put an end to that idea for now.

Bjornsson vs. Hall should be rescheduled for the third time soon, having gotten penciled in for Las Vegas some time ago.

The pandemic halted that plan.

