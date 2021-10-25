Mauro Forte to face Francesco Grandelli on Roma Boxing Night

October 25th, 2021

On November 5 at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome (Italy) European middleweight champion Matteo Signani (military of the Italian Coast Guard with a record of 30-5-3 with 11 KOs) will defend against Ruben Diaz (Spain, 26-2-2 with 17 KOs) on the 12 rounds distance in the main event of the Roma Boxing Night, promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN, presented by David Diamante and streamed live in 200 countries by DAZN.

In the co-main event, European Union featherweight champion Mauro Forte (16-0-1 with 6 KOs) will put his belt on the line against Francesco Grandelli (15-1-1 with 3 KOs) on the 12 rounds distance. Both Forte and Grandelli have been Italian featherweight champions.

Mauro Forte has also won the WBC Mediterranean and IBF International featherweight titles. In the European Boxing Union rankings, Forte is number 4 while Grandelli is number 7. The current European featherweight champion is Karim Guerfi (France) and Forte and Grandelli want to challenge him. That’s why they will give 100% on November 5 at Palazzo dello Sport.

Mauro, where are you training?

“At Golden Power gym in Rome with coach Emiliano Filippi. We work togheter since I competed as an amateur. For this fight, we traveled to other Italian cities to spar with pros like Vincenzo La Femina, Raffaele Imparato and IBO world super featherweight champion Michael Magnesi.”

You mentioned your amateur career. Tell us about your best results.

“I had 54 amateur fights: I won the Italian Golden Gloves and a silver medal to the Italian championship tournament.”

Did you see Francesco Grandelli’s fights?

“Yes and I respect him. He is a good fighter and will be a difficult opponent. I am well prepared and therefore I am confident to win.”

If you beat Grandelli, you will keep defending the European Union title?

“I don’t think so. The winner should have an opportunity against the European featherweight champion Karim Guerfi. I saw his fights and I know that I can beat him.”

Do you have a boxing idol?

“I like a lot Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford and Vasily Lomachenko for their skills and rapidity. As a fan, my favorite fighter was Miguel Angel Cotto. I also liked Mike Tyson, who was considered just a big puncher but who also had defensive skills (at least at the beginning of his career).”

The other fights of the Roma Boxing Night. In the light heavyweight division, Serhiy Demchenko (Ukraine, 23-15-1 with 15 KO) will fight Hrvoje Sep (Croatia, 10-0 with 8 KOs) on the 6 rounds distance. Also, super welterweight Mirko “Terminator” Natalizi (Italy, 11-0 with 7 KO) will fight for the IBF International belt.

His opponent will be announced shortly. Super lightweight Armando Casamonica (Italy, 3-0) will fight Mauro Loli (Italy, 5-2) on the 6 rounds distance. Italian super bantamweight champion Maria Cecchi (5-0 with 1 KO) will fight Bec Connolly (UK, 3-10) on the 8 rounds distance.